Virgin Galactic to Launch Unity 23, Its First Commercial Research Mission, With Italian Air Force Soon

Virgin Galactic Unity 23 mission to the edge of space may launch in late September or early October.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 September 2021 13:09 IST
Mission follows a successful first crewed test flight by Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket in July

Highlights
  • The crew will study the effect on the human body
  • The mission follows a successful first crewed test flight to space
  • The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a deviation

Virgin Galactic is launching its first commercial research mission named "Unity 23" along with the Italian Air Force to the edge of space, it said on Thursday.

The space travel company has set late September or early October as the time for the mission that will carry three paying crew members from the Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council.

The crew will study the effect on the human body as they move from gravity to a low-gravity atmosphere and provide insights for future spaceflight systems and technologies.

The mission follows a successful first crewed test flight to space by Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket in July.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight that took billionaire Richard Branson to space.

The company had said in July that it plans at least two more test flights of the spaceplane before beginning regular commercial operation in 2022.

One of those flights will carry four Italian astronauts-in-training, according to Chief Executive Michael Colglazier.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

 

Comments

