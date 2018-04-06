Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Virgin Galactic Tests Rocket Ship, Three Years After Fatal Accident

 
, 06 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Virgin Galactic Tests Rocket Ship, Three Years After Fatal Accident

Richard Branson's company Virgin Galactic conducted a supersonic test flight over the Sierra Nevada mountains of its SpaceShipTwo passenger rocket ship on Thursday, the company said, three years after a fatal accident on an earlier version of the ship.

At about 8am local time, The VMS Eve carrier plane took off from Mojave, California, carrying SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity before releasing it 46,500 feet (14,000 m) above ground, Virgin Galactic said in a statement.

A rocket motor then accelerated Unity to Mach 1.87 during a 30-second rocket burn before the ship's two pilots shut it down. The spaceship reached 84,000 feet (25,000 m) before making a smooth runway landing, the company said.

"Space feels tantalisingly close now," Branson tweeted after the test flight.

Virgin Galactic's original SpaceShipTwo vehicle broke apart during an October 2014 test flight that killed the co-pilot and seriously injured the pilot, in an accident that was ultimately attributed to pilot error. Both were employees of Scaled Composites, a Northrop Grumman subsidiary based in Mojave that built the vehicle.

The Spaceship Company, a Virgin Galactic sister firm also owned by Branson's London-based Virgin Group, built the new SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity, the second in a planned fleet of five, and took over the test-flight program from Scaled.

In 2016, the space company was granted an operating license to fly its passenger ship with the world's first paying space tourists once final safety tests are completed.

The company has not yet announced a date for the start of passenger flights but is selling tickets for a ride aboard SpaceShipTwo at $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 crores) a seat.

Rides will take passengers about 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of Earth set against the blackness of space.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virgin Galactic, SpaceShipTwo, Rocket Ship, Science
Facebook 'Didn't Do a Good Enough Job' Protecting Data, Says COO Sheryl Sandberg
Microsoft Office 365 Gets Email Encryption, Ransomware Detection, and File Restore Features
Best AC deals
Virgin Galactic Tests Rocket Ship, Three Years After Fatal Accident
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Open Sale Now Permanent on Amazon India, Mi.com
  2. I Gave Up Google Apps and Services for 5 Months. Here's What I Learnt
  3. Flipkart Apple Week Has Discounts on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Variants
  4. Nokia 6 (2018) With Snapdragon 630 SoC Goes on Sale in India
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  6. Jio 251 Plan Offers 102GB Data, 51 Days Validity: What You Need to Know
  7. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Gaming Performance Review
  9. OnePlus 6 Alert Slider to Offer 'Slide to Focus' Option, Hints Company
  10. 'OnePlus Bullets Wireless' Earphones Unveiling Likely at OnePlus 6 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.