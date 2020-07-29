Technology News
loading

Virgin Galactic Offers a Peek at Passenger Rocket SpaceShipTwo’s Cabin

Virgin Galactic’s upcoming commercial spaceliner, SpaceShipTwo, will feature a dozen windows for viewing, and mood lighting.

By Associated Press | Updated: 29 July 2020 11:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Virgin Galactic Offers a Peek at Passenger Rocket SpaceShipTwo’s Cabin

Photo Credit: Virgin Galactic

Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event

Highlights
  • The company has said more than 600 people have put down deposits
  • The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece
  • SpaceShipTwo is a rocket plane that is slung beneath a special jet

Passengers flying Virgin Galactic on suborbital trips into space will be able to see themselves floating weightless against the backdrop of the Earth below while 16 cameras document the adventures, the company said Tuesday.

Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event revealing the cabin of the company's rocket plane, a type called SpaceShipTwo, which is undergoing testing in preparation for commercial service.

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Cabin Interior In Space Virgin Galactic

The interior cabin of billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism firm Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo
Photo Credit: Virgin Galactic

 

There are a dozen windows for viewing, seats that will be customised for each flight's six passengers and capable of adjusting for G forces, and, naturally, mood lighting.

Jet designer Jeremy Brown said the passengers' most lasting impression may come from a large mirror at the rear of the cabin.

“We think that there's a real memory burn that customers are going to have when they see that analog reflection of themselves in the back of the cabin, seeing themselves floating freely in space ... that very personal interaction that they'll have with the experience,” he said.

Virgin Galactic was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson after the prize-winning flights of the experimental SpaceShipOne in 2004. Branson plans to be the first passenger when commercial flights begin.

Like its predecessor, SpaceShipTwo is a rocket plane that is slung beneath a special jet airplane and released at high altitude.

After a moment of free fall, the two pilots ignite the rocket and the craft pitches up and accelerates vertically at supersonic speed.

The rocket shuts down but momentum carries the craft into the lower reaches of space where it flips upside down so that the windows on the roof of the cabin give a view of the Earth far below.

The passengers, clad in space suits designed by the Under Armour company, will be able to leave their seats and float about the cabin, using handholds tested by chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses during Virgin Galactic's second flight into space last year.

The test was aimed at helping finalise the design and at learning how to train passenger astronauts for what they will experience as they become weightless and reach the top of the flight profile, known as its apogee, before the descent begins.

Moses said she tested different ways of getting in and out of the seats, moved around the cabin and waved at the mirror, concluding that it was not disorienting.

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Seats In Space Virgin Galactic

The interior cabin of space tourism firm Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo
Photo Credit: Virgin Galactic

 

“I also purposely went to a point in the cabin to most dramatically try to enjoy apogee and a view of Earth from the stillness of space,” she said.

The passengers will need to return to their seats after a few minutes as the craft reorients and begins to interact with the increasing density of the atmosphere and then glides to an unpowered landing.

SpaceShipTwo was developed at Virgin Galactic facilities in Mojave, California, and will operate commercially from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, where passengers will undergo several days of training before their flights.

George Whitesides, the former longtime company CEO who is now its chief space officer, said upcoming test flights will include four crew members playing the role of passengers.

Whitesides, who will now focus on future technology, recently handed the CEO role to Michael Colglazier, a former president and managing director of Disney Parks International.

The company has yet to set a date for flights with paying passengers.

The company has said more than 600 people have put down deposits. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1.86 crores) apiece. Whitesides said the cost may increase for a while but the long-term goal is to make the adventure more accessible, possibly at a lower cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vrgin Galactic, Richard Branson, Space Exploration
Emmy Nominations 2020: Netflix Sets New Record, Watchmen Leads All Series
Virgin Galactic Offers a Peek at Passenger Rocket SpaceShipTwo’s Cabin
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  2. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  3. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  4. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  10. Nubia Red Magic 5S Debuts With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Offers a Peek at Passenger Rocket SpaceShipTwo’s Cabin
  2. Emmy Nominations 2020: Netflix Sets New Record, Watchmen Leads All Series
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nubia Watch With Flexible Display, eSIM Support Launched
  5. Apple App Store Chief Phil Schiller Says Brand Aimed to Level Playing Field for Developers
  6. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: CEOs to Defend
  7. Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Video
  8. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
  9. CES 2021 Goes Online Only in Face of Coronavirus
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com