Technology News
loading

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Plans New Test Flight for SpaceShipTwo Craft

SpaceShipTwo was earlier expected to take its first passengers into space later this year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 February 2021 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Plans New Test Flight for SpaceShipTwo Craft

The winged rocket ships are designed to carry paying tourists to the lower fringes of space

Highlights
  • SpaceShipTwo's development was delayed by a devastating crash
  • SpaceShipTwo had been expected to take first passenger to space this year
  • Pre-flight preparations are already underway at Spaceport America

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic said Monday it planned a new test flight for its SpaceShipTwo craft this month after an aborted test in early December.

"The flight window will open on February 13 with opportunities to fly throughout February, pending good weather conditions and technical readiness," Richard Branson's company said.

"Pre-flight preparations are already underway at Spaceport America, New Mexico."

It added the flight would test remedial work completed since the December test when the onboard computer halted ignition of the rocket motor.

SpaceShipTwo had been expected to take its first passengers into space later this year.

So far, 600 people who have paid up to $2,50,000 (roughly Rs. 1.8 crores) - Virgin Galactic calls them "future astronauts" - have been waiting for years to take their seat.

SpaceShipTwo's development was delayed by a devastating crash of the first one in 2014 due to a pilot error.

When fully functional, the spacecraft will be taken up by a special plane and released at high altitude. Seconds later, the spaceship - part plane, part rocket - will ignite its engine and blast upward.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virgin Galactic
Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With 8mm Drivers, 6-Hour Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Plans New Test Flight for SpaceShipTwo Craft
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  2. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  9. Google Adds More Context About Websites in Search Results
  10. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
  2. YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android
  3. Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
  5. Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
  6. macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Released With Bluetooth, External Display Fixes
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. iPhone, iPad Users Reporting Crashes With Third-Party Apps After Syncing With M1-Powered MacBook Laptops
  9. Nokia 5.4 Update Brings Autofocus Improvement in Video, Other Camera Fixes: Report
  10. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With 8mm Drivers, 6-Hour Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com