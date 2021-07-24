Technology News
  After Richard Branson, Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides Will Fly to Space: Report

After Richard Branson, Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides Will Fly to Space: Report

Richard Branson flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon's Jeff Bezos to the final frontier.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2021 10:35 IST
After Richard Branson, Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides Will Fly to Space: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

George Whitesides would be the next Virgin executive to fly to space

Highlights
  • Virgin Glactic's George Whitesides is reportedly flying to space
  • Branson announced the news about Whitesides during a party
  • Earlier this month, Amazon's Jeff Bezos also flew to space

Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings, George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company's next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday.

Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos to the final frontier. Branson announced the news about Whitesides during a party in New Mexico on July 11, following his own spaceflight, the report said.

Lori Garver, a former deputy administrator of NASA was present at the party and told CNBC that Branson said, "George will be leading our next flight."

Branson, whose spaceflight marked a symbolic milestone for the venture he started 17 years ago, touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of space tourism.

Bezos, along with three others including the world's oldest space traveler and astronaut, Wally Funk, flew into space just days later, aboard his own space company Blue Origin's rocket.

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

