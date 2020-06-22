Technology News
Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS

NASA is leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2020 18:15 IST
Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS

The announcement sent Virgin Galactic shares up by 14 percent

Highlights
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic were up at $17.13 in premarket trading
  • The space launch system is set to debut next year
  • NASA is leaning heavily on private companies for space exploration

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station, sending the shares of the company up more than 14 percent.

As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

NASA is leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration, as it gears up for a long-term presence on the moon and prepares for a manned mission to Mars.

The space launch system, which is set to debut next year, is NASA's ride for transporting humans from the Earth to the moon by 2024.

Shares of Virgin Galactic were up at $17.13 (roughly Rs. 1,310) in premarket trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

