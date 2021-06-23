Technology News
loading

Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA

A team of 53 scientists and experts re-constructed the event and investigated the scope and impact of the disaster.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 June 2021 16:06 IST
Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA

Photo Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA

Satellite images clearly mark the area (R) from where rock and ice got dislodged

Highlights
  • ESA shared satellite data showing area where ice and rock got dislodged
  • Data from Landsat and Copernicus Sentinel-2 were used
  • The disaster killed over 200 people in Uttarakhand

A large mass of rock and ice avalanche caused the Chamoli disaster in February 2021 in which over 200 people lost their lives in Uttarakhand, a new study that used satellite evidence has confirmed. The avalanche triggered a mud and debris flood, causing massive destruction along its route. On February 7, 2021, a large mass of rock and ice from the Himalayan mountain fell into the valley below. This was followed by a huge flow of debris down the Ronti Gad, Rishiganga, and Dhauliganga river valleys, leaving a trail of destruction along the way and destroying two major hydropower facilities that were under construction.

In an Instagram post, the European Space Agency (ESA) said that following the unfortunate incident, the International Charter 'Space and Major Disasters,' a service that provides satellite images in response to natural and human-made emergencies, was activated.

Scientists analysed numerous images acquired before and after the incident, coupled with freely available images from Landsat and the Copernicus Sentinel-2 missions, to figure out the details including total volume, elevation differences, and travel distances of the avalanche.

“This analysis allowed scientists to exclude that a glacier lake outburst flood had been the cause of the disaster. Instead, the study provides satellite evidence that the disaster was caused by a large mass of ice and rock dislodged from the slopes of Ronti Peak, starting as a giant landslide that transformed into a mud and debris flow causing destruction along its path,” the ESA wrote in its caption.

Following the disaster, a team of 53 scientists and experts came together online and re-constructed the event, and investigated the scope and impact of the flood caused by the landslide. The study, published in the journal Science, also evaluated seismic records and eye-witness videos to determine the timing of the event and produce computer models of the flow.

In an ESA blog post, Andreas Kääb — a researcher from the University of Oslo — attributed the devastating impact of the mud and debris flood wave to rock in the avalanche converting glacier ice into water. He said, “The calculated 80 percent rock in the avalanche completely converted the 20 percent glacier ice into water over the 3200-metre elevation difference from Ronti Peak to the Tapovan hydropower plant.”

Dan Shugar, lead author and associate professor in the Department of Geoscience at the University of Calgary, said that the rapid increase in the number of satellites orbiting the Earth allowed their team to understand what had happened. “We now have access to satellites that image every part of Earth every day — sometimes even multiple times per day — and this has really revolutionised how we do this sort of science,” Shugar said.

The results of the study have also been shared with Indian agencies to help plan and support emergency assistance to the local teams.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uttarakhand Disaster, Chamoli Disaster, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, ESA, Satellite Data
Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com