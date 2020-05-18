Technology News
loading

US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments

The X-37B drone is 29 feet long (nine meters), with a wing span of 15 feet (4.5 meters).

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 May 2020 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @EsperDoD

The drone in turn will deploy a small research satellite dubbed FalconSat-8

Highlights
  • Drone will spend months in orbit, conducting a series of experiments
  • Atlas V launch vehicle took off at 6:44pm on Sunday
  • The drone will deploy a small research satellite dubbed FalconSat-8

The US Air Force on Sunday successfully launched its high-tech drone X-37B, placing the reusable vehicle into orbit for its sixth secretive mission in space. The drone, which resembles a smaller version of the manned space shuttles retired by the US space program in 2011, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the Air Force said. It will spend months in orbit, remotely conducting a series of experiments.

"Congratulations on the 6th mission of the X-37B reusable spacecraft," Defense Secretary Mark Esper tweeted shortly after the launch.

 

 

The huge Atlas V launch vehicle took off with an earth-shaking roar at 6:44pm (13H14 GMT) to loft the drone, also known as an Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), into space.

The drone in turn will deploy a small research satellite dubbed FalconSat-8, to carry out additional experiments, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett explained earlier this month, elaborating on what up to now has been a highly secretive project.

"This X-37B mission will host more experiments than any prior missions," said Barrett, who also heads the recently created US Space Force.

Among the experiments: testing the effect of radiation on seeds and other materials, and transforming solar power into radio-frequency microwave energy that could be transmitted to the ground.

The X-37B is 29 feet long (nine meters), with a wing span of 15 feet (4.5 meters).

The Pentagon has published photos of the drone, but up to now had revealed few details about its missions and capabilities.

On each of its successive flights -- the first took place in 2010 -- the solar-powered craft has remained in orbit for longer periods.

Its last flight ended in October 2019, after 780 days in orbit. That brought the craft's cumulative time in orbit to 2,865 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X-37B Drone, US Space Mission
Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter

Related Stories

    US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
    2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
    3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
    4. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
    5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    6. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
    7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
    8. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
    9. Realme TV, Realme Watch Set to Launch in India on May 25
    10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
    #Latest Stories
    1. US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments
    2. Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter
    3. Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide
    4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One
    5. SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
    6. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
    7. Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
    8. OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
    9. Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
    10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com