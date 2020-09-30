Technology News
loading

Scientists Publish Most Precise Measurements of Dark Matter Ever Made

The answer is that matter accounts for 31.5 percent -- give or take 1.3 percent -- of the total amount of matter and energy that make up the Universe.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 30 September 2020 14:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Scientists Publish Most Precise Measurements of Dark Matter Ever Made

Photo Credit: UCR/Mohamed Abdullah

The team determined matter makes up about 31 percent of the total matter and energy in the universe

Highlights
  • The UCR team's research received money from the US NSF and NASA
  • The team developed a tool they called GalWeight
  • It determines more accurately which galaxies belong to a given cluster

A team of US astrophysicists has produced one of the most precise measurements ever made of the total amount of matter in the Universe, a longtime mystery of the cosmos.

The answer, published in The Astrophysical Journal on Monday, is that matter accounts for 31.5 percent, give or take 1.3 percent, of the total amount of matter and energy that make up the Universe.

The remaining 68.5 percent is dark energy, a mysterious force that is causing the expansion of the Universe to accelerate over time, and was first inferred by observations of distant supernovae in the late 1990s.

Put another way, this means the total amount of matter in the observable Universe is equivalent to 66 billion trillion times the mass of our Sun, Mohamed Abdullah, a University of California, Riverside astrophysicist and the paper's lead author, told AFP.

Most of this matter, 80 percent, is called dark matter. Its nature is not yet known, but it may consist of some as-yet-undiscovered subatomic particle.

The latest measurements correspond well with values previously found by other teams using different cosmological techniques, such as measuring temperature fluctuations in the low-energy radiation left over from the Big Bang.

"This has been a long process over the course of 100 years where we're gradually getting more and more precise," Gillian Wilson, the study's co-author and a professor at UCR told AFP.

"It's just kind of cool to be able to make such a fundamental measurement about the Universe without leaving planet Earth," she added.

So how exactly do you weigh the Universe?

The team honed a 90-year-old technique that involves observing how galaxies orbit inside galaxy clusters, massive systems that contain thousands of galaxies.

These observations told them how strong each galaxy cluster's gravitational pull was, from which its total mass could then be calculated. 

Fate of the Universe 

In fact, explained Wilson, their technique was originally developed by the pioneering astronomer Fritz Zwicky, who was the first person to suspect the existence of dark matter in galaxy clusters, in the 1930s.

He noticed that the combined gravitational mass of the galaxies he observed in the nearby Coma galaxy cluster was insufficient to prevent those galaxies from flying away from one another, and realised there must be some other invisible matter at play.

The UCR team, whose research received money from the US National Science Foundation and NASA, refined Zwicky's technique, developing a tool they called GalWeight that determines more accurately which galaxies belong to a given cluster and which do not.

They applied their tool to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the most detailed three-dimensional maps of the Universe currently available, measuring the mass of 1,800 galaxy clusters and creating a catalogue.

Finally, they compared the number of clusters observed per unit volume in their catalogue against a series of computer simulations, each of which was fed a different value for the total matter of the Universe.

Simulations with too little matter had too few clusters, while those with too much matter had too many clusters.

The "Goldilocks" value they found fit just right.

galaxy cluster ucr galaxy

Wilson explained that having a more precise measure of the total amount of matter in the Universe may take us a step closer to learning the nature of dark matter, because "we know just how much matter we should be looking for" when scientists carry out particle experiments, for example at the Large Hadron Collider.

What's more, "the total amount of dark matter and dark energy tells us the fate of the Universe," she added, with the current scientific consensus being that we are headed for a "Big Freeze" where galaxies move further and further apart, and the stars in those galaxies eventually run out of fuel. 

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dark matter, matter, universe, galaxy clusters, The Big Bang, Large Hadron Collider
Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate, Tipped to Have Quantum Dot Display
Reliance Retail to Receive Rs. 3,675 Crores Investment From General Atlantic

Related Stories

Scientists Publish Most Precise Measurements of Dark Matter Ever Made
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch
  2. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  3. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  5. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi May Launch Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  8. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Display Launched, Mi 10T Lite Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Expands Voice Tweets to More Users on iOS, Will be Rolling Out Transcriptions Soon
  5. Google Said to Face Antitrust Probe in China Over Android Dominance
  6. Qubo Baby Cam With Virtual Cradle, Auto Lullaby Feature Launched in India
  7. iOS 14.2 to Bring Set of New Emojis Including Transgender Flag, Disguised Face, More
  8. Honor Watch GS Pro to Launch in India on October 8, Honor Choice TWS Earbuds May Debut Alongside
  9. OnePlus World Teased to Launch on October 1, Could Be a VR Platform
  10. Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com