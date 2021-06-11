Technology News
Keen on Having a Robo-Dog? Unitree's Go1 Can Be Yours for $2,700

Go1 will run along your side as you go for a casual jog in the park.

Updated: 11 June 2021 15:25 IST
Keen on Having a Robo-Dog? Unitree's Go1 Can Be Yours for $2,700

Photo Credit: Unitree

Go1 robo dog has several sensors to locate and stay around its owner

  • Go1 robo dog can walk beside the owner like a real dog
  • It has five sets of fish eye stereo depth cameras
  • Go1 can perform acrobatics as well

Imagine a robot dog accompanying you on your morning walks in the park or on the side of the road. Fascinating, right? And while it's not really cheap, Chinese company Unitree Robotics' robo-dog costs just about 3.6 percent of Boston Dynamics' highly advanced product, Spot. The latest machine from Unitree — Go1 — has captured everyone's attention for the fact that it starts at $2,700 (roughly Rs. 2 lakhs). The company has also shared a demo video featuring the four-legged bot accompanying its owner to various places, including a park.

Interestingly, the video begins with Go1 running alongside its owner. The company claims that the robot can generate a top speed of 17 kilometres per hour. Another new feature about Go1 is that it walks alongside its owner, unlike the conventional mode of following behind.

It also makes it easier for the owner to keep an eye on the bot. The light and compact bot weighs 12 kilograms, says Unitree in a post on its website.

The robot is equipped with a sensory system containing 5 sets of fish eye stereo depth cameras, AI post-processing, and three sets of hypersonic sensors. This well-endowed sensory system helps the robot easily identify its owner.

In the demo video, the robo-dog is also seen running on the race track, performing acrobatics, walking beside a bicycle as well.

Watch the video here:

According to a report by Gizmodo, Unitree robo-dog is available in three variants.

The entry-level Go1 Air costs $2,700, followed by the mid-tier Go1 costing $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2.55 lakh). The mid-tier machine supports human recognition and is equipped with a few more sensors and better processing power.

The Go1 Edu, the most expensive of the three, starts at $8,500 (roughly Rs. 6.21 lakh) and is considered to be the most advanced in terms of components. It also comes with 4G/ 5G and Lidar, among other features, according to the company.

The company hasn't shared anything about the battery life of the robot yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Robot, Robot Dog, Robo Dog, Unitree, Go1
