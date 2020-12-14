Technology News
loading

UK to Build Spacecraft to Chase, Map Comet From Distant Space

Thales Alenia Space has won the contract to design and build the mothership for the Comet Interceptor mission.

By Alex Morales, Bloomberg | Updated: 14 December 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
UK to Build Spacecraft to Chase, Map Comet From Distant Space

Comets are the remains of the formation of planetary systems, such as the Earth’s own solar system

Highlights
  • Scientists aim to unlock secrets of early evolution of the solar system
  • The main craft is due for launch in 2028
  • The aim is to map an as-yet unidentified comet in three dimensions

UK engineers will soon begin work on a comet-chasing spacecraft that will track down and map one of the celestial objects in three dimensions.


Thales Alenia Space, with three sites in the UK, have won the contract to design and build the mother ship for the European Space Agency's EUR 150 million (roughly Rs. 1,300 crores) Comet Interceptor mission, the UK Space Agency said on Monday in an emailed statement.

Scientists aim to unlock the secrets of the early evolution of the solar system, including how water came to be on Earth, by studying “pristine” comets on their first approach to the sun, according to the statement. The mission is likely to target a comet traveling from the Oort Cloud, a band of icy debris about halfway between the sun and the nearest other star.

The mission “will not only further our understanding of the evolution of comets, but help unlock the mysteries of the universe,” Science Minister Amanda Solloway said.

Comets are the remains of the formation of planetary systems, such as the Earth's own solar system, 4.6 billion years ago. Made from ice, dust and rock, they spew gases as they approach the sun, creating a visible “tail.”

Waiting Game
The main craft, due for launch in 2028, will be supplemented by two smaller robotic probes built by the Japanese Space Agency. The aim is to map an as-yet unidentified comet in three dimensions.

Once in space, Comet Interceptor will remain parked in orbit, possibly for years, until a target comet has been picked. Then, it will be set on a course to intercept the object deploying the two probes, which will make close passes to the nucleus of the comet and beam data back to the main craft.

Previous cometary missions, such as ESA's Rosetta, which landed a probe on a comet in 2014 after a decade-long journey, have focused on shorter orbit comets, which through exposure to the Sun's heat and light, have already been significantly altered. Comet Interceptor's mission will be to a comet on its first approach to the Sun.

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: comet, Thales Alenia Space, Comet Interceptor
Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash, to Allow Users to Upload and Stream Short-Form Videos

Related Stories

UK to Build Spacecraft to Chase, Map Comet From Distant Space
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Coming Soon to India, Flipkart Reveals
  2. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  3. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M12 Could Launch With Exynos 850 SoC
  6. Cyberpunk 2077: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Made $480 Million Pre-Launch
  8. iPhone Users on iOS 14 Have Trouble Receiving Texts, WhatsApp Notifications
  9. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 5G Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle, Flat Display and Triple Rear Cameras Spotted: Report
  2. Apple Said to Be Probing if Wistron Facility in India Flouted Supplier Rules Following Violence: Report
  3. UK to Build Spacecraft to Chase, Map Comet From Distant Space
  4. Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash, to Allow Users to Upload and Stream Short-Form Videos
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Stricter Corporate, Government Climate Goals at UN Summit
  6. China’s Chang’e 5 Moon Probe Begins Journey Back to Earth
  7. Twitter Says It 'Inadvertently' Limited Engagements on Donald Trump's Flagged Tweets
  8. Samsung to Get Incentives for Setting Up Display Factory in Uttar Pradesh
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC
  10. Ericsson Files Lawsuit Against Samsung Over Patent Licensing Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com