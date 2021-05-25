Technology News
loading

UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Tie Up To Test Nuclear Technology To Power Spacecraft

The research would not only save time but also reduce the radiation exposure to astronauts who would be making future trips to Mars.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 May 2021 11:32 IST
UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Tie Up To Test Nuclear Technology To Power Spacecraft

Photo Credit: Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce also provided nuclear propulsion technology for the Royal Navy submarines

Highlights
  • Nuclear propulsion could cut the time taken to reach Mars by half
  • Rolls Royce is working with the UK Space Agency to develop this tech
  • Rolls Royce previously worked on nuclear propulsion for submarines

The UK space agency is aiming to send a spacecraft to Mars in roughly half the time it takes now to reach the Red Planet, using nuclear powered-engines to be built by Rolls Royce. It said its research with the engineering company will explore the “game-changing potential” of nuclear power to send astronauts to Mars in just three to four months — twice the speed of chemical engines that power our rockets today — making deep space exploration possible in the decades to come. The research, if successful, could revolutionise space travel.

A government report quoted Dr Graham Turnock, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, as saying, “Space nuclear power and propulsion is a game-changing concept that could unlock future deep-space missions that take us to Mars and beyond.”

It would not only save time but also radically reduce the radiation exposure to astronauts who would be making future trips to Mars. The radiation dose increases the longer an astronaut spends in deep space, away from the bubble of protection given by the Earth's magnetosphere.

Nuclear powered-engines have long been a field of interest for space scientists, as they strive to discover the world far, far away from us. In the 1950s, the United States attempted to develop nuclear spacecraft technology but the programme was later discontinued. A small nuclear power generator for propulsion could come in handy as power in space becomes increasingly precious with distance from the Sun and fuel cells are often too inconsistent as a source of energy.

Dr Turnock added that this research will also help them understand whether this technology could help spacecraft travel further and faster than ever before.

Dave Gordon, UK Senior Vice President, Rolls Royce Defence, said they are “excited” to be working on this project as they continue to develop the power to “protect our planet, secure our world and explore our universe”. Rolls Royce has previously provided the nuclear propulsion technology for the Royal Navy's submarines.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Space travel, nuclear technology, Rolls Royce
Bitcoin Not for Us, No Plans to Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Desk: HSBC CEO Noel Quinn
WWDC 2021 Begins June 7: How to Watch Live, What to Expect

Related Stories

UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Tie Up To Test Nuclear Technology To Power Spacecraft
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  3. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  4. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  5. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  7. OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N100 Get New Update With Latest Android Security Patch
  8. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  9. The First Eternals Trailer Has a Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding
  10. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed
  2. Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions
  3. Google's Starline Shows Promise and Perils of 3D Chats: An In-Depth Look
  4. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Tie Up To Test Nuclear Technology To Power Spacecraft
  5. Charlie Bit My Finger Sells As NFT for $760,999, Winner to Re-Enact Video With Lead Characters
  6. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition With Johnny Silverhand Charging Stand Launched
  7. Apple-Epic Trial: Judge Probes Implications of Upending App Store During Closing Arguments
  8. WWDC 2021 Begins June 7: How to Watch Live, What to Expect
  9. Bitcoin Not for Us, No Plans to Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Desk: HSBC CEO Noel Quinn
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Premieres September 3, to Wrap Up December 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com