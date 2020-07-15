Technology News
loading

UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site

UAE’s Mars probe launch has been delayed for a second time with a new date to be announced soon.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 July 2020 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site

Photo Credit: AFP/ Giuseppe Cacace

Highlights
  • The probe was originally due to be launched from Japan on Wednesday
  • The second delay also comes due to bad weather
  • UAE's Hope probe is expected to start orbiting Mars by February 2021

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of its "Hope" Mars probe for a second time, again due to bad weather.

The probe was originally due to be launched from Japan on Wednesday but had been postponed until Friday for the same reason.

"After extensive meetings, the @UAESpaceAgency and @MBRSpaceCentre, through discussions with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, announce a further delay of the Mars Hope Probe launch," Dubai's media office tweeted on Wednesday.

 

 

It cited "unstable weather conditions at the launch site in Tanegashima Island in Japan" and said a new launch date would be announced within 24 hours.

The UAE, made up of seven emirates, is set to be the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars.

The probe is one of three racing to the Red Planet, with Chinese and US rockets also taking advantage of the Earth and Mars being unusually close: a mere hop of 55 million kilometres (34 million miles).

"Hope" -- Al-Amal in Arabic -- is expected to start orbiting Mars by February 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE.

Once there, it will loop the planet for a whole Martian year of 687 Earth days.

The goal is to provide a comprehensive image of weather dynamics in the Red Planet's atmosphere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, Mars Mission, UAE, Space Exploration
Mi A3 Starts Receiving a New MIUI Update That Fixes Dual-SIM Issue

Related Stories

UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  2. Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced
  3. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Realme C11 First Impressions
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  10. Samsung Launches New Line of Speakers in India, Go on Sale Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site
  2. Mi A3 Starts Receiving a New MIUI Update That Fixes Dual-SIM Issue
  3. PES 2021 to Be a ‘Season Update’, PES 2022 in the Works With Unreal Engine
  4. Astronomers Observe Most Distant Explosion in Universe That Took Place 10 Billion Years Ago
  5. JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani
  6. Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With Wireless Audio, 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced
  7. Xiaomi 5G Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC May Feature 120W Fast Charging Support
  8. Jio Partners With Google to Develop Android-based Operating System for Affordable 4G, 5G Smartphones
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped
  10. Jio Gets Rs. 33,737 Crores Investment From Google for 7.7 Percent Stake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com