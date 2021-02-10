Technology News
loading

Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s aim is to send its citizens into space with international cooperation.

By Associated Press | Updated: 10 February 2021 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RTErdogan

Erdogan also declared Turkey's aim to send Turkish citizens into space with international cooperation

Highlights
  • He said Turkey planned to establish a first contact with the moon in 2023
  • Turkey established the Turkish Space Agency, or TUA, in 2018
  • Erdogan did not provide details on how Turkey plans to achieve its goals

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled an ambitious 10-year space programme for his country Tuesday that includes missions to the moon, sending Turkish astronauts into space and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

Erdogan announced the programme, seen as part of his vision for placing Turkey in expanded regional and global role, during a live televised event laced with special effects.

He said Turkey planned to establish “a first contact with the moon” in 2023, when the country marks the centennial of the founding of the Turkish republic. The first stage of the mission would be “through international cooperation,” while the second stage would utilize Turkish rockets, Erdogan said.

“Our primary and most important goal for our national space programme is the contact of the Republic, in its 100th year, with the moon,” the Turkish leader said. “God willing, we are going to the Moon.”

Erdogan also declared Turkey's aim to send Turkish citizens into space with international cooperation, to work with other countries on building a spaceport and to create a “global brand” in satellite technology.

“I hope that this roadmap, which will carry Turkey to the top league in the global space race, will come to life successfully,” he said.

Turkey established the Turkish Space Agency, or TUA, in 2018, with the aim of joining the handful of other countries with space programmes.

Critics have questioned the government's decision to spend vast sums of money on that goal at a time when the country's economy is suffering. But supporters say a space programme will provide jobs for researchers and is likely to reduce the brain drain of emigrating scientists.

Erdogan did not provide details on how Turkey plans to achieve its goals. Last month, he and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke by telephone and discussed cooperation on space technologies with Turkish companies.

Meanwhile, a metal monolith that mysteriously appeared and disappeared on a field in southeast Turkey turned out to be a publicity gimmick before the event.

The3-metre--high (about 10-feet-high) metal slab with the inscription “Look at the sky, you will see the moon” written in an ancient Turkic script was found Friday by a farmer in Sanliurfa province. The monolith was near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Gobekli Tepe, which is home to megalithic structures dating to the 10th century BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge.

The structure was reported gone Tuesday morning, adding to the mystery.

An image of the monolith was later projected on the screen as Erdogan said: “I now present to you Turkey's 10-year vision, strategy and aims and I say, ‘Look at the sky, you will see the moon.'”

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon
Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Investment Follows Months of Elon Musk Twitter Talk
Koo App: From How to Download Koo to App Features, Here’s Everything You Should Know About the Indian Alternative to Twitter

Related Stories

Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  3. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 First Sale Sold Over 150,000 Phones, Next Sale February 16
  5. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  6. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy M31s Receiving One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  10. Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: Best Wearable Gadgets for Your Partner
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax 5G Phone to Launch 'Very Soon', In Note 1 to Receive Android 11 in April: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma
  2. Amazon Workers Begin Voting in Landmark US Union Push
  3. Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission
  4. Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Investment Follows Months of Elon Musk Twitter Talk
  5. Mi 11 Performs Well in JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test
  6. Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Capacity Tipped, Claimed to Come With an In-Box Charger
  8. Facebook, Instagram to Include Shopify’s ‘Shop Pay’ Payment Option in US
  9. UAE Hope Probe Nears Mars in First Arab Mission
  10. Amazon Developing New Wall-Mounted Echo Device as Smart Home Command Centre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com