Technology News
loading

Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, Everything You Need to Know

A total solar eclipse will occur tomorrow, on July 2, over the South Pacific region.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, Everything You Need to Know

You'll be able to view tomorrow's solar eclipse online from anywhere in the world

Highlights
  • A total solar eclipse will occur tomorrow, July 2.
  • Skywatchers can witness the event online via live streams.
  • This is the only total solar eclipse that will occur this year.

Two years after the 'Great American Eclipse', a total solar eclipse is set to grace the skies once again. On Tuesday, July 2, it will be visible across parts of South America and the South Pacific. Skywatchers will be able to witness the solar eclipse 2019 in parts of Chile and Argentina. But you don't have to travel all the way to enjoy the total solar eclipse. There are a number of ways you can watch it safely from the comfort of your home or office in India or around the world. This will be the only total solar eclipse of 2019.

What is a total solar eclipse?
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the light of the Sun from passing through while causing a shadow to appear on the Earth's surface. A total solar eclipse involves complete blockage of the Sun's light and can be seen only from a specific area on the earth's surface that lies on the path of totality.

During the 2019 total solar eclipse, the Moon will be casting a dark shadow that will be visible over some parts of Argentina and Chile. Nearby countries will be able to view a partial eclipse only.

Where will the 2019 total solar eclipse be visible?
The path of totality for the 2019 total solar eclipse is a 200km wide strip of land near La Serena, Chile that ends south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to Space.com. A partial eclipse will be visible in neighbouring countries including Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Brazil. Unfortunately, the solar eclipse won't be visible in India.

During the total solar eclipse, the sky will be dark enough for skywatchers to enjoy a glimpse at various planets and stars that are normally invisible from the Southern Hemisphere.

What time will the total solar eclipse 2019 occur?
The partial solar eclipse is set to start at 12:55pm EDT (around 10:25pm India time), whereas the total solar eclipse will begin at around 06:24pm GMT (around 11:54pm India time). Before reaching South America, the 2019 total solar eclipse will strike a bunch of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean. Oeono Island will witness the total solar eclipse for around 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

How to watch the 2019 solar eclipse online from anywhere in the world?
You don't have to travel all the way to South America to witness the 2019 total solar eclipse. There are a number of ways you can safely enjoy the eclipse from anywhere in the world. The Exploratorium museum at San Francisco will stream the solar eclipse 2019 live all the way from the National Science Foundation's Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile. The live stream will kick off at 12:23pm PST (12:53am India time). The museum also has a dedicated app for the total solar eclipse on iOS and Android.

The European Southern Observatory will also broadcast the 2019 total solar eclipse live from the La Silla Observatory in Chile. Their live stream will begin at 12:15pm PST (12:45am IST).

The date for the next total solar eclipse is December 14, 2020, and it will pass over Chile and parts of Argentina. The next total solar eclipse in the US will be visible on April 8, 2024.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Solar Eclipse, solar eclipse 2019, Total Solar Eclipse 2019
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Facebook Will Ban Ads That Tell People in US Not to Vote
Tetris Royale to Bring 100-Player Online Battles to Android, iOS
Honor Smartphones
Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Redmi 7A Set to Launch in India on July 4, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Redmi K20 Series Shipments Cross 1 Million Units in a Month: Xiaomi
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Tipped to Be Similar in Design to Mi CC9
  8. WhatsApp Is Good for Your Health, Researchers Find
  9. In Stranger Things 3, the Hawkins Crew Feel the Pain of Growing Up
  10. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.