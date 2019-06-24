Technology News
Tech Mahindra Unveils K2, Its AI-Based Human Resource Humanoid

K2 would take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team.

24 June 2019
Photo Credit: Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra on Monday introduced K2, the first Human Resource (HR) Humanoid, for its Noida Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, after unveiling it in its Hyderabad campus earlier this month.

K2 would take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience, the company said in a statement.

K2 leverages state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands.

It can respond to queries with text display along with speech and can address general HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms and more.

"In today's digital era, the changing talent landscape is making it imperative for organisations to not just be customer focused, but more ‘human experience' centric," the statement said.

"K2 has been designed to add value to the employee life cycle across various touch points and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think," said Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra.

The company plans to deploy the next Humanoid in its Pune campus and will further enable K2 software for an enhanced engagement with improved communication skills to carry out empathetic conversations from associate's wellness perspective.

