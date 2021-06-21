Technology News
loading

Summer Solstice 2021: NASA Details All You Need to Know About the Year’s Longest Day

Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the summer season in the northern hemisphere.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 June 2021 11:55 IST
Summer Solstice 2021: NASA Details All You Need to Know About the Year’s Longest Day

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NASA

NASA shared a diagram explaining the Summer Solstice and the December Solstice

Highlights
  • Summer Solstice is occurring on June 21
  • It marks the longest day of summer in the northern hemisphere
  • The South Pole is far away from the sun during June Solstice

Summer Solstice is occurring today — the longest day of the summer season in the northern hemisphere when the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This day signals the beginning of the summer season in the northern hemisphere and the start of winter in the southern hemisphere. Through the year two such astronomical events occur — the other being the Winter Solstice on December 21. During these events, the Earth reaches a point where its tilt is at the greatest angle to the plane of its orbit. Because of this, one hemisphere receives more daylight than the other.

On Monday, to mark the Summer Solstice, NASA shared an image that showed Earth's position on its axis with respect to the Sun during both the events. The Earth's axis is an imaginary pole that goes through the centre of our planet from “top” to “bottom.” The Earth rotates around this pole, leading to the cycle of day and night.

But the axis is always tilted (by 23.5 degrees with respect to the Sun-Earth line). Because of this tilt and the revolution of the planet on its orbit around the Sun, we have the seasons, said NASA in a blog post. When the Earth is closer to the Sun, the areas closer to it have hot and humid days and nights; when the Earth is farther from the Sun, the areas away from the Sun are cold.

During Summer Solstice, the North Pole is tipped more directly towards the Sun than any other time of the year and the South Pole is away from the Sun. This results in the sunlight falling for a longer time (more than 12 hours) on places in the northern hemisphere and for fewer hours on places south of the Equator.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Summer Solstice, Summer Solstice 2021, NASA Twitter, Twitter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report
All-Electric Road Sweepers Could Come to Delhi Soon

Related Stories

Summer Solstice 2021: NASA Details All You Need to Know About the Year’s Longest Day
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 5 Million Downloads in Early Access
  2. Ageing Hubble Space Telescope Is Down After a Technical Glitch
  3. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  4. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  5. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  8. Xiaomi Teases Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Ahead of June 22 India Launch
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Sale via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Summer Solstice 2021: NASA Details All You Need to Know About the Year’s Longest Day
  3. International Yoga Day: PM Modi Announces M-Yoga App That Has Video Tutorials in Many Languages
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. All-Electric Road Sweepers Could Come to Delhi Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Enter Mass Production in Time for August Launch: Report
  7. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US and UK Release
  8. Cryptocurrency-Mining Crackdown in China Spreads to Sichuan
  9. Vivo Y12A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Big Tech, Internet to Face Huge Changes Under US Antitrust Proposal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com