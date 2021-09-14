Space appears to be the new frontier for tech entrepreneurs. After Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, it's time for Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to join the league. Wozniak on September 13 announced that he is setting up a private space company that is “unlike the others.” The new company will be called Privateer Space and its mission would be to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind.

Wozniak, popularly known as "Woz," will be establishing the company with Ripcord co-founder Alex Fielding. Wozniak tweeted a YouTube video explaining the vision of Privateer Space. The video begins with a strong message — “Together, we will go far.”

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

“We'll look out for one another. Solve problems together. It isn't a race, it isn't a competition or a game. We are not one person, one company, one nation. We're one planet. We're explorers. We're dreamers, risk-takers, engineers, stargazers. We are human and it's up to us to do what is right and what is good. So here's to taking care of what we have so that the next generation can be better, together,” the voiceover said.

The website of Privateer Space only says, “The sky is no longer the limit” and "We are in stealth mode." It also says the company will be at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies conference in Hawaii that begins today, September 14. No more details about the company have been made available yet.

Recently, the race to promote space tourism has heated up with Virgin Galactic's test flight in which its founder Richard Branson himself travelled to space in July. A week later, Amazon founder Bezos did so in his company Blue Origin's private spacecraft. And now, Musk's SpaceX is set to launch an all-civilian space mission on Wednesday, September 15.