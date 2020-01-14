Technology News
loading

Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims

Astronomers suggested that the biggest and brightest explosions seen in the universe take two stars to make a gamma-ray burst.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 19:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims

Photo Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO).

Thousands of binary star systems were modelled for the study

Highlights
  • Gamma-ray bursts are the universe's brightest explosions
  • Thousands of binary star systems were modelled for the study
  • The discovery is made using simulated models of binary star systems

A recent study by the University of Warwick observes that stars need to be in binary systems to create gamma-ray bursts. Gamma-ray bursts are the universe's brightest explosions, caused by massive collapsing stars. Thousands of binary star systems were modelled for the study and found that the tidal effects from a companion star keep the collapsing star spinning and producing a jet of material.

The University's astronomers suggest that the biggest and brightest explosions seen in the universe take two stars to make a gamma-ray burst.

The new research solves the mystery of how stars spin fast enough to create conditions to launch a jet of highly energetic material into space and has found that tidal effects like those between the Moon and the Earth are the answer.

The discovery, reported in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, is made using simulated models of thousands of binary star systems, that is, solar systems that have two stars orbiting one another.

More than half of all stars are located in binary star systems. This new research shows that they need to be in binary star systems in order for the massive explosions to be created. A long gamma-ray burst (GRB), the type examined in this study, occurs when a massive star about ten times the size of our Sun goes supernova, collapses into a neutron star or black hole and fires a relativistic jet of material into space.

Instead of the star collapsing radially inwards, it flattens down into a disc to conserve angular momentum. As the material falls inwards, that angular momentum launches it in the form of a jet along the polar axis.

But in order to form that jet of material, the star has to be spinning fast enough to launch material along the axis. This presents a problem because stars usually lose any spin they acquire very quickly. By modelling the behaviour of these massive stars as they collapse, the researchers have been able to constrain the factors that cause a jet to be formed.

They found that the effects of tides from a close neighbour -- the same effect that has the Moon and the Earth locked together in their spin -- could be responsible for spinning these stars at the rate needed to create a gamma-ray burst.

Gamma-ray bursts are the most luminous events in the universe and are observable from Earth when their jet of material is pointed directly at us. This means that we only see around 10-20 per cent of the GRBs in our skies.

Lead author Ashley Chrimes, a PhD student in the University of Warwick Department of Physics, shared, "We're predicting what kind of stars or systems produce gamma-ray bursts, which are the biggest explosions in the universe. Until now it's been unclear what kind of stars or binary systems you need to produce that result.

"The question has been how a star starts spinning or maintains its spin over time. We found that the effect of a star's tides on its partner is stopping them from slowing down and, in some cases, it is spinning them up," Ashley added.

He further said, "They are stealing rotational energy from their companion, a consequence of which is that they then drift further away. What we have determined is that the majority of stars are spinning fast precisely because they're in a binary system."

The study uses a collection of binary stellar evolution models created by researchers from the University of Warwick and Dr JJ Eldridge from the University of Auckland.

Using a technique called binary population synthesis, the scientists are able to simulate this mechanism in a population of thousands of star systems and so identify the rare examples where an explosion of this type can occur.

Dr Elizabeth Stanway, from the University of Warwick Department of Physics, said, "Scientists haven't modelled in detail for binary evolution in the past because it's a very complex calculation to do."

According to Stanway, this work has considered a physical mechanism within those models that we haven't examined before, that suggests that binaries can produce enough GRBs using this method to explain the number that we are observing.

She also feels that there has also been a big dilemma over the metallicity of stars that produce gamma-ray bursts. As astronomers, we measure the composition of stars and the dominant pathway for gamma-ray bursts requires very few iron atoms or other heavy elements in the stellar atmosphere.

There's been a puzzle over why we see a variety of compositions in the stars producing gamma-ray bursts, and this model offers an explanation.

Ashley further explained, "This model allows us to predict what these systems should look like observationally in terms of their temperature and luminosity, and what the properties of the companion are likely to be. We are now interested in applying this analysis to explore different astrophysical transients, such as fast radio bursts, and can potentially model rarer events such as black holes spiralling into stars.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: University of Warwick, Moon, Earth
iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report
BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half
Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  2. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  4. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Flipkart Opens Two Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone With a Surround Display: Report
  2. Vivo's Next Apex Concept Phone Arriving at MWC 2020
  3. Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
  4. 5 Major US Carriers Vulnerable to SIM-Swapping Tactics: Study
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  6. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  7. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  8. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
  10. Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.