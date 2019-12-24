Technology News
loading

At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim

The latest discovery has emerged from the project called “Vanishing & Appearing Sources during a Century of Observations" (VASCO).

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim

Once a star dies it generally undergoes very slow changes and doesn’t disappear immediately

Highlights
  • An initial paper on the VASCO project has been released
  • Researchers have found that stars disappeared without any explosion
  • To observe change, 70-year-old surveys were compared with recent images

For quite some time, we have considered that the night sky is stable. Sailors have actively used stars to determine latitude and navigate their ships in an ocean. Similarly, farmers have considered constellations to plan their agricultural activities on the fields. But a new study has revealed that things aren't permanent in our sky. In fact, researchers have identified that at least 100 of stars in our night sky that were visible in the mid-20th century skies have disappeared.

The researchers working on the project called “Vanishing & Appearing Sources during a Century of Observations” (VASCO) have noticed the surprising disappearance of stars. Although the concrete reason behind their absence from the night sky is yet to be discovered, the researchers presume that it could be due to a new astrophysical phenomena or extra-terrestrial/ alien activity.

Generally, when a star dies it is believed to either undergo very slow changes and become a white dwarf or it dies with a sudden bright explosion called a supernova. Scientists, however, consider that in some rare cases, a star vanishes due to failed supernovae that doesn't involve any extra-terrestrial activity and occurs when a very massive star collapses into a black hole without any visible explosion.

The researchers behind the VASCO project have released their first paper in the Astronomical Journal. The initial results don't clarify the disappearances but mention that out of 15 percent of the 150,000 candidate objects in the available data, a hundred red transients or very variable objects were found in the sky. Some of these objects are claimed to have flared up to at least eight to nine magnitudes or several thousand times brighter, in a very short time. However, these objects aren't exactly what we have so far imagined as aliens.

“[W]e are clear that none of these events have shown any direct signs of being ETI. We believe that they are natural, if somewhat extreme, astrophysical sources,” said Martin López Corredoira, co-author of the paper, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Spain, in a prepared statement.

The researchers compared 70-year-old surveys with recent images of the night sky to bring the initial results, as reported by Popular Science. They used a software to analyse 600 million light sources that ultimately helped them examine the images for a subset of about 24,000 candidates.

Going forward, the researchers are looking for the possibility to arrange a citizen science project, one that is aided by artificial intelligence. This would help bring new discoveries of our night sky.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VASCO project, astronomy, stars
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Uber Knows More About Its Rape Problem Than Anyone Else. What Should It Do With That Data?
2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector
At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. Netflix Price Cuts Are Heating Up India's Streaming War
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  9. PSA: Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India Starting January 31
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Searching for Global Headquarters Outside of China: Report
  2. Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
  3. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  4. 2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector
  5. At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim
  6. Uber Knows More About Its Rape Problem Than Anyone Else. What Should It Do With That Data?
  7. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India and Other Countries Starting January 31, Microsoft Reiterates
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Model Listed on Company Site, Launch Imminent
  10. TikTok Not Being Put Up for Sale, Media Report Untrue, Internal Note Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.