Technology News
loading

Star Formation Could Be Much Faster Than Previously Thought, Study Suggests

Lynds 1544 star-forming cloud was chosen as the subject of the recent study.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 January 2022 14:41 IST
Star Formation Could Be Much Faster Than Previously Thought, Study Suggests

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble

Hubble captures an iridescent tapestry of star birth in a neighbouring galaxy

Highlights
  • Lynds 1544 cloud was studied by FAST radio telescope
  • Lynds 1544 is located 450 light-years away from Earth
  • Scientists believe this could revolutionise the theory of star formation

Astronomers have long thought that it takes millions of years for a star like our Sun to form completely. But recent observations via the world's largest radio telescope FAST are casting doubt on this long-held belief. The new study has revealed that stars could form much faster than previously thought. Scientists studied the magnetic field inside a molecular cloud 450 light-years away from Earth, located in the Taurus constellation. They chose the cloud named Lynds 1544 as it appeared on the brink of producing a star. Astronomers previously measured the magnetic field inside the densest part of the cloud.

They also probed the thinner regions at the cloud's edges, using the Arecibo Observatory, which was set up in Puerto Rico but collapsed unexpectedly in 2020. What they could not examine was the intermediate region between the core and the outer layer. The FAST measurements focussed on a region in between the thin and dense regions. According to the researchers, these observations revealed that the magnetic field in the new location was 13 times less than theoretical models suggested.

According to a report by Space.com, this meant that the magnetic field was insufficient to keep back falling matter, and nuclear fusion would occur considerably more quickly. Living stars, such as the Sun, are powered by nuclear fusion.

Di Li, the chief scientist of FAST who led the study, told Science.org that in case the standard theory worked, to resist a 100-fold rise in cloud density, the magnetic field would have to be substantially stronger. But that did not happen.

Scientists believe this finding could revolutionise the theory of star formation if measurements of other star-forming clouds also throw up similar results. FAST, the telescope set up in China, is considerably bigger than Arecibo. FAST has a diameter dish of 500 metres, compared to Arecibo's 305 metres. Arecibo held the record for being the world's largest radio telescope for more than five decades until 2016. China opened FAST to international scientists after the collapse of the Arecibo telescope.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: FAST, FAST Radio Telescope, Stars, Star Formation, Arecibo
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones Review: Top-Tier Stuff
Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer Mike Filippo to Design Server Chips

Related Stories

Star Formation Could Be Much Faster Than Previously Thought, Study Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  9. Boult AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With 40-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1 Released to Fix HomeKit Vulnerability
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  3. TSMC to Boost Chip Spending in 2022, Sees Multi-Year Growth Ahead Due to Semiconductor Demand
  4. Moto G Stylus (2022) Render Leak Tips Triple Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Again
  5. Star Formation Could Be Much Faster Than Previously Thought, Study Suggests
  6. Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC to Launch Alongside Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  7. Digital Pound Could Hit Financial Stability and Erode Privacy, UK Lawmakers Warn
  8. NASA Says Working With Partners on Artemis III, IV, V Moon Missions Despite Artemis I Delay
  9. Wikipedia Editors Vote Against Classifying NFTs as Art, Shelve Issue Citing 'Lack of Reliable Information'
  10. Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Include Body Temperature, Blood Pressure, Glucose Sensors: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com