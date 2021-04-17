Technology News
loading

Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders

The eerie reverberating tune of a spiderweb has been shared by MIT researchers studying spiders using artificial intelligence.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 April 2021 17:57 IST
Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Markus J. Buehler

Spiders utilise vibrations as a way to communicate with the environment

Highlights
  • MIT team has been studying spiderwebs using artificial intelligence
  • Spiders utilise vibrations to communicate with other spiders
  • Living structure of spiderwebs could lead to innovations in construction

While just the sight of a spider can get many of us jumping out of our skin, have you ever wondered what a spider's web sounds like? Well, a new study shows that it could send a shiver down your spine with its characteristic reverberating tune. Markus Buehler, an engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and his team has been studying spiderwebs using artificial intelligence.

Reuters quoted Buehler in a report saying that spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information — ranging from communication to construction.

Speaking about the almost foreboding sound made by the web, he said, “Spiders utilise vibrations as a way to communicate with the environment, with other spiders.”

As part of the study, these vibrations from spiders were recorded. Then, artificial intelligence was used to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, the professor said. “Basically learning the spider's language,” he added.

Buehler and his team created 3D models of spiderwebs. The models were based on different actions being carried out by the spiders, including construction, repair, hunting and feeding. Once the team was able to identify the pattern in the spider signals, the sounds were recreated using mathematical algorithms and computers.

Describing the arachnid to be “a whole different animal”, Buehler said, "What they see or sense isn't actually audible or visible to the human eye or the human ear. And so by transposing it, we begin to experience that."

Buehler further explained the nuance behind the sound produced. “The melodies are really the kind of relationships that the spider would also experience. And so we can begin to feel a little bit like a spider in that way,” he said.

The professor added that the living structure of a spiderweb could lead to innovations in construction, maintenance and repair. “We can imagine creating a synthetic system that would mimic what the spider does in sensing the web, repairing the web,” he said.

Scientists say the silk from a spiderweb is five times stronger than steel, the report added.

Buehler and his team hope that their work will help humans understand the language of spiders and communicate with them in the future.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, Spiderweb, spiders, artificial inteligence
NASA Offers Stunning Pictures of Earth’s Natural Systems Taken From International Space Station
Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27; Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  2. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Cameo, Explained
  9. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  2. Twitter Experiencing Global Outage, India Users Also Affected
  3. Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27; Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped
  4. Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders
  5. NASA Offers Stunning Pictures of Earth’s Natural Systems Taken From International Space Station
  6. Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
  7. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Cleartrip Acquisition by Flipkart Met With Fond Farewells on Indian Twitter
  9. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker, Design and Specifications Leaked
  10. Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com