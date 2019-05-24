Technology News

SpaceX Successfully Deploys 60 Starlink Internet Beaming Satellites

"Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed!", the SpaceX said on its official Twitter account.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Successfully Deploys 60 Starlink Internet Beaming Satellites

Photo Credit: HO/ SpaceX/ AFP

SpaceX has launched a rocket carrying the first 60 satellites of its "Starlink" constellation, which is intended to provide Internet from space in an array that could one day contain over 12,000 orbiting transponders.

One of the company's Falcon 9 rockets blasted off without incident from Cape Canaveral in Florida around 10:30pm Thursday (0230 GMT Friday).

An hour later, the rocket began to release the satellites at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometres).

The satellites then had to separate and use their thrusters to take up their positions in a relatively low orbit of 340 miles (550 kilometres).

"Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed!", the company said on its official Twitter account.

Their final orbit is slightly higher than the International Space Station, but well below the majority of terrestrial satellites - the highest of which are geostationary at 22,400 miles (36,000 kilometres).

The launch was originally scheduled for last week, but was postponed - first because of high winds and then due to the need for a software update.

Billionaire Elon Musk's firm, which is leading the private space race when it comes to rocket launches, is now looking to seize a chunk of the future space Internet market.

"All 60 Starlink satellites online, solar array deployment coming up soon," Musk tweeted after the disbursement.

The launch makes Starlink an early forerunner of the technology. Startup OneWeb also has a foot in the door, well ahead of Amazon's Project Kuiper, the brainchild of Musk's space rival Jeff Bezos.

Each of the satellites weighs 227 kilograms (500 pounds) and was built in-house in Redmond, near Seattle.

Starlink will become operational once 800 satellites have been activated, which will require a dozen more launches.

With so many units orbiting in the Starlink constellation, the satellites have been designed to automatically divert in the face of man-made or natural space debris.

"This mission will push the operational capabilities of the satellites to the limit," the company said in a statement.

"SpaceX expects to encounter issues along the way, but our learnings here are key to developing an affordable and reliable broadband service in the future."

According to the company, SpaceX broadband Internet should be accessible by devices such as mobile phones from anywhere on Earth at competitive pricing. It intends using profits to help fund Musk's next stated aim - a mission to Mars.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink
Tesla's 'Extreme' Success in Norway Becomes Double-Edged Sword
Netflix’s Chopsticks Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Review, and More
Honor Smartphones
SpaceX Successfully Deploys 60 Starlink Internet Beaming Satellites
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  3. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Admits Buying iPhones for Family Members
  4. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  5. Android Pie Update Finally Rolling Out for OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3
  6. MSI GT76 Titan, GE65 Raider, P65 Creator With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
  7. Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale via 8,000 Retail Stores From May 28
  8. Redmi 7A Unveiled, the Successor to the Popular Redmi 6A Budget Smartphone
  9. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  10. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.