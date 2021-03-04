Technology News
loading

SpaceX Starship SN10 Rocket Explodes on Ground After Seemingly Successful Flight

"Starship SN10 landed in one piece," CEO Elon Musk tweeted jokingly about an hour after the explosion.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 March 2021 09:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Starship SN10 Rocket Explodes on Ground After Seemingly Successful Flight

The latest prototype, named SN10, took off a little before 23:20 GMT (4:50am IST) from Texas

Highlights
  • The rocket could prove useful for closer trips, especially to the Moon
  • "A beautiful soft landing," a SpaceX commentator said on live broadcast
  • The rocket exploded a few minutes later

Third time's a charm? Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket exploded on the ground Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing - fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes.

It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars

"A beautiful soft landing," a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. 

The rocket exploded a few minutes later, lurching into the air and crashing back to the ground.

No explanation was immediately provided.

"Starship SN10 landed in one piece!" Musk tweeted jokingly about an hour after the explosion.

"SpaceX team is doing great work! One day, the true measure of success will be that Starship flights are commonplace," he said in a second tweet.

The latest prototype, named SN10, for serial number 10, took off a little before 23:20 GMT (4:50am IST) from Boca Chica, Texas.

The rocket rose into the sky and progressively shut down its three engines as it reached a height of six miles (10 kilometres) and assumed a horizontal position before becoming vertical again and returning to Earth.

As seen on SpaceX video, it appeared to have otherwise landed properly after its flight. Then came the explosion.

To Mars or the Moon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been developing the next-generation Starship rocket for the purpose of going to Mars - though two prototypes (SN8 and SN9) blew up in spectacular fashion on their test runs in December and early February.

The tests take place in a nearly deserted area leased by SpaceX in South Texas near the border with Mexico and Gulf of Mexico - the area is vast and empty enough that an accident or explosion would not likely cause damage or fatalities.

Apart from Mars, the rocket, if it becomes operational, could also prove useful for closer trips, especially to the Moon.

On Wednesday, Japanese billionaire and online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, who paid an undisclosed sum for a SpaceX lunar spaceship trip expected to launch in 2023 at the earliest, threw open the application process for eight people from around the world to join him.

He announced the move in a video posted on Twitter in which Musk tells potential applicants: "I'm highly confident that we will have reached orbit many times with Starship before 2023 and that it will be safe enough for human transport by 2023. It's looking very promising."

The mission will be the first private space flight beyond Earth's orbit, Musk said.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Starship SN10
Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies

Related Stories

SpaceX Starship SN10 Rocket Explodes on Ground After Seemingly Successful Flight
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  3. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  10. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Voice Calling Finally Comes to Desktop via Windows, Mac Apps
  3. Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor, 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Be Developing Clubhouse-Like App for China Amid Copycat Rush
  5. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak
  9. OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers
  10. Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com