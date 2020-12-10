Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success

SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the firm obtained “all the data" it needed.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 December 2020 09:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success

Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility

Highlights
  • The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad
  • Musk said that SpaceX had obtained "all the data we needed"
  • SpaceX made its first attempt to launch Starship on Tuesday

SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Wednesday after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-story-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first time. But the company left unclear whether the rocket had flown that high.

Musk said in a tweet immediately following the landing mishap that the rocket's "fuel header tank pressure was low" during descent, "causing touchdown velocity to be high."

He added that SpaceX had obtained "all the data we needed" from the test and hailed the rocket's ascent phase a success.

SpaceX made its first attempt to launch Starship on Tuesday, but a problem with its Raptor engines forced an automatic abort just one second before liftoff.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394-feet (120.09 metres) tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is the company's next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle - the center of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

NASA awarded SpaceX $135 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crores) to help develop Starship, alongside competing vehicles from rival ventures Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Leidos-owned Dynetcis.

The three companies are vying for future contracts to build the moon landers under NASA's Artemis programme, which calls for a series of human lunar explorations within the next decade.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has been buying up residential properties in the Boca Chica village situated just north of the US-Mexico border in southeastern Texas to make room for his expanding Starship facilities, which Musk envisions as a future “gateway to Mars.”

Musk has faced resistance from Boca Chica residents unwilling to sell their homes.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starship SN8 rocket, SpaceX, Elon Musk, NASA
Facebook Risks Instagram-WhatsApp Breakup in Antitrust Case
SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  2. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  4. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  5. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  7. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Things to Know Before You Buy
  10. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo K12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Lenovo K12 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  3. Sony to Buy US Anime Giant Crunchyroll for $1.17 Billion
  4. Google Will Lift Post-US Presidential Election Political Advertisement Ban Today
  5. YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism
  6. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success
  7. Facebook Risks Instagram-WhatsApp Breakup in Antitrust Case
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com