Technology News

SpaceX Starship Heatshield Test Successful

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Starship Heatshield Test Successful

Starship is a giant Falcon Rocket which is a fully-reusable launch vehicle and spacecraft system

Highlights

  • Elon Musk on Sunday announced completion of heatshield tests for Starship
  • Musk also released a short video detailing the test
  • Hottest parts of the heatshield reached around 1,375 degrees Celsius

After successfully launching its first commercial crew capsule, Crew Dragon, to the International Space Station (ISS), Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has completed heatshield tests for its much-awaited Starship rocket.

Starship is a big Falcon Rocket which is a privately-funded, fully-reusable launch vehicle and spacecraft system.

"Testing Starship heatshield hex tiles," Musk tweeted on Sunday, along with a short video of white glowing hexagonal sheets that will eventually protect the craft from searing heat.

Replying to a user, he comfirmed that the tiles had passed the tests throughout full duration.

Musk explained that the hottest parts of the heatshield reached a maximum temperature of around 1,375 degrees Celsius.

He suggested that this could withstand the extreme temperatures associated with returning to Earth, but it is slightly lower than the temperatures NASA's Space Shuttles were built to withstand, which is around 1,500 degrees Celsius, CNET reported.

"On March 12, the Raptor rocket engine -- which will eventually help power Starship to the moon and beyond -- was spotted in Texas, where SpaceX is gearing up for Starship's first test 'hops', expected to begin within this week -- to test the take-off and landing capabilities of a Starship prototype, affectionately known as 'Starhopper', and the Raptor engine," the report said.

Last week, a Twitter user shared photos of the Raptor engine affixed to the "Starhopper" for the first time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starship, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Falcon Rocket
Redmi 7 With 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
How Motorola Lost Its Grip on India’s Smartphone Market
Pricee
SpaceX Starship Heatshield Test Successful
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Facebook Says That It Removed 1.5 Million Videos of New Zealand Massacre
  4. Google+ Public Content May Live Forever on the Internet
  5. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  6. Redmi 7 With 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 632 SoC Debuts in China
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  9. Black Shark 2 Official Render Reveals Metallic Design
  10. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.