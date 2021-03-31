Technology News
loading

SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised

The four-person SpaceX civilian crew sponsored by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman also includes a college professor.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 12:00 IST
SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Highlights
  • All four will undergo training modeled on curriculum NASA astronauts use
  • Sian Proctor was once a NASA astronaut candidate
  • Virgin Galactic is developing a spaceplane to carry paying customers

A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were named on Tuesday to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history.

The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive.

Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is forking over an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly himself and three others into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

The flight, scheduled for no earlier than September 15, is expected to last three to four days from launch to splashdown.

"When this mission is complete, people are going to look at it and say this was the first time that everyday people could go to space," Isaacman, 38, told reporters.

Dubbed Inspiration4, the mission is designed primarily to raise awareness and support for one of Isaacman's favorite causes, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer center. He has pledged $100 million (roughly Rs. 735 crore) personally to the institute.

Assuming the role of mission "commander," Isaacman in February designated St. Jude physician's assistant Haley Arceneaux, 29, a bone cancer survivor and onetime patient at the Tennessee-based hospital, as his first crewmate.

Announced on Tuesday, Chris Sembroski, 41, a Seattle-area aerospace industry employee and US Air Force veteran, was selected through a sweepstakes that drew 72,000 applicants and has raised $113 million (roughly Rs. 830 crore) in St. Jude donations.

Sian Proctor, 51, a geoscience professor at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, and entrepreneur who was once a NASA astronaut candidate, was chosen separately through an online business contest run by Shift4 Payments.

All four will undergo extensive training modeled after the curriculum NASA astronauts use to prepare for SpaceX missions.

The Inspiration4 mission may mark a new era in spaceflight, but it is not the only all-civilian crewed rocket launch in the works.

British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic enterprise is developing a spaceplane to carry paying customers on suborbital excursions.

SpaceX plans a separate launch, possibly next year, of a retired NASA astronaut, a former Israeli fighter pilot and two other people in conjunction with Houston-based private spaceflight company Axiom Space.

Musk also intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in 2023. Fees charged for those flights will help finance the development of Musk's new, heavy-lift Starship rocket for missions to the moon and Mars.

Inspiration4 is about more than a billionaire's joyride through space, organizers say, promising the crew will conduct a number of as-yet undetermined science experiments during its brief voyage.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Richard Branson
Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  6. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  9. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Testing FLoC as Alternative for Cookies: What It Means for Your Privacy
  2. ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. GOQii Founder Vishal Gondal Summoned by Faridabad Police Over Comments on Real Money Gaming
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India, 4G Variant Gets Latest Security Update
  5. Facebook to Curb Hate Speech and Misinformation as States Go to Polls
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  7. SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
  8. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com