Technology News

SpaceX Says Its Internet Satellites Won’t Ruin Our View of the Cosmos

Astronomers are worried Starlink satellites could ruin scientific observation of the skies from telescopes.

By | Updated: 1 June 2019 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Says Its Internet Satellites Won’t Ruin Our View of the Cosmos

SpaceX created a must-see event on May 23 to show off the simultaneous launch of its 60 satellites

Highlights
  • SpaceX claims all 60 satellites generated positive power
  • Astronomers fear the launch could ruin scientific observation of skies
  • Observers have photographed SpaceX constellation over past week

SpaceX said Friday that the first 60 satellites in its "Starlink" constellation, which is intended to provide internet from space, will be less and less visible from Earth as they reach their final orbit.

Elon Musk's company created a must-see event for space enthusiasts when it launched all 60 satellites simultaneously on May 23 -- a series of bright lights ascending through the night sky.

Over the past week, several observers have photographed and filmed the line of satellites, which pass over in just a few minutes.

But astronomers fear the constellation of broadband-beaming satellites, which could one day grow to as many as 12,000, could ruin scientific observation of the skies from telescopes.

Until now, Musk had downplayed the concerns -- earning criticism along the way.

But on Friday, the company seemed to address the issue.

SpaceX announced that "all 60 satellites have deployed their solar arrays successfully, generated positive power and communicated with our ground stations."

But the statement then said that "the observability of the Starlink satellites is dramatically reduced as they raise orbit to greater distance and orient themselves."

The satellites were released all at once by a Falcon 9 rocket at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers). They progressively separated from one another and deployed the solar arrays.

In the coming three to four weeks, each will take position in a relatively low orbit of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

Scientists had already noted that they were less visible in recent days.

Starlink will become operational once 800 satellites have been activated, which will require a dozen more launches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, SpaceX Starlink
Alphabet's Loon Providing Internet Access to Peru's Earthquake Victims
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Include 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh Battery
Honor Smartphones
SpaceX Says Its Internet Satellites Won’t Ruin Our View of the Cosmos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  2. Teen Dies After Allegedly Playing PUBG Mobile for 6 Hours
  3. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  5. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos
  7. Four New Harry Potter Ebooks Will Release Over the Next Few Months
  8. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
  9. Redmi Note 7S Review
  10. Redmi Note 5 Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Update with Android 9 Pie: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.