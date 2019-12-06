Technology News
loading

SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced 'Mighty Mice' to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched a Dragon spacecraft with more than 2,585 kg of NASA cargo and science investigations, including studies of malting barley in microgravity, the spread of fire, and a group of 40 genetically enhanced "mighty mice" to study bone and muscle loss.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced 'Mighty Mice' to International Space Station

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

SpaceX's 19th cargo flight to the space station will support dozens of new and existing investigations

Highlights
  • SpaceX has launched a spacecraft with more than 2,585 kg of cargo
  • It is scheduled to arrive at the orbital outpost on December 8
  • 'Mighty Mice' could support the development of therapies

SpaceX has launched a Dragon spacecraft with more than 2,585 kg of NASA cargo and science investigations, including studies of malting barley in microgravity, the spread of fire, and a group of 40 genetically enhanced "mighty mice" to study bone and muscle loss. Launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 12:29pm EST (10:59pm IST) on Thursday, the spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the orbital outpost on December 8.

This delivery, SpaceX's 19th cargo flight to the space station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract, will support dozens of new and existing investigations.

Among the scientific investigations Dragon is delivering include the "mighty mice in space" project. NASA believes that the study could support the development of therapies for a wide range of conditions that cause muscle and bone loss on Earth.

The Hyperspectral Imager Suite (HISUI), next-generation, hyperspectral Earth imaging system, was among other investigations.

Every material on Earth's surface - rocks, soil, vegetation, snow/ice, and human-made objects - has a unique reflectance spectrum.

HISUI provides space-based observations for tasks such as resource exploration and applications in agriculture, forestry and other environmental areas, NASA said.

The delivery also includes a study to compare malt produced in space and on the ground for genetic and structural changes.

Understanding how barley responds to microgravity could identify ways to adapt it for nutritional use on long-duration spaceflights, NASA said.

The "Confined Combustion" investigation will examine the behaviour of flames as they spread in differently shaped confined spaces in microgravity.

Studying flames in microgravity gives researchers a better look at the underlying physics and basic principles of combustion by removing gravity from the equation, NASA said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Dragon
Redmi K30 Series to Sport 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera, TENAA Listing Tips Key Specifications
Virtual Boyfriends Gaining Popularity Among China’s Single Women
Honor Smartphones
SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced 'Mighty Mice' to International Space Station
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c, 8cx Enterprise Chips Announced for Windows PCs
  6. Apple to Launch an iPhone Without Ports in 2021, Kuo Claims
  7. Nokia 2.3 With 4,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. All You Need to Know About Inside Edge Season 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More Offers
  2. Cuts, Bruises, and Fractures: Spike Seen in Mobile Phone-Linked Face Injuries in the US
  3. Virtual Boyfriends Gaining Popularity Among China’s Single Women
  4. SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced 'Mighty Mice' to International Space Station
  5. Redmi K30 Series to Sport 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera, TENAA Listing Tips Key Specifications
  6. Britain's Boris Johnson Takes Selfie With Huawei Phone a Day After Suggesting Tough Stance on the Chinese Firm
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71 Leaked Render Shows Familiar Hole-Punch Design, Galaxy A11 Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Launch Set for December 16, Will Sport Exynos 980 5G SoC
  9. TikTok Chief Said to Schedule Meet With US Lawmakers as China-Origin Investigations Loom
  10. Realme XT 730G India Launch Set for December 17, Alongside Realme's AirPods-Like Truly Wireless Earbuds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.