Technology News
loading

SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Internet-Beaming Mini Satellites, Its Third Batch

The cluster of 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites separated successfully from a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
Highlights
  • SpaceX launched its third batch of 60 mini-satellites into orbit
  • SpaceX plans to build a giant constellation of thousands of spacecraft
  • They will form a global broadband Internet system

SpaceX on Monday launched its third batch of 60 mini-satellites into orbit, part of its plans to build a giant constellation of thousands of spacecraft that will form a global broadband Internet system.

The cluster of 60 satellites separated successfully from a Falcon 9 rocket above the ocean between Australia and Antarctica an hour after its launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9:19pm (0219 GMT Tuesday).

The satellite deployment, which was filmed live by a camera onboard the rocket, brings the total number of satellites that are part of the US company's Starlink network to just under 180.

But that figure could one day total 42,000, resulting in far more crowded skies, which has raised concerns among astronomers that they may one day threaten our view of the cosmos.

To put that into context, there are currently around 2,100 active satellites orbiting our planet, according to the Satellite Industry Association.

The launch was broadcast live by SpaceX, a company created by tycoon Elon Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla.

SpaceX's goal is to control a huge share of the future Internet market from space. Several rivals have the same ambition, including London-based startup OneWeb and giant US retailer Amazon, whose Project Kuiper is far less advanced.

Musk hopes eventually to control three to five percent of the global Internet market -- a share valued at $30 billion a year, or 10 times what SpaceX is earning from its space launches, and plough the profits back into rocket and spaceship development.

SpaceX's boss also entertains a long-time dream of colonizing Mars.

Astronomy concerns
His California-based company has so far received US authorization to launch 12,000 satellites in several different orbits, and it has applied to launch as many as 30,000 more.

SpaceX says its satellite constellation will be operational for Canada and the northern US by next year.

Astronomers say the proliferation of the bright metallic satellites could seriously degrade the night view, interfering with both optical and radio astronomy.

But SpaceX argues it has taken steps to reduce the satellites' reflectivity and is testing an experimental darkening treatment on one of the satellites.

Laura Forczyk, a space analyst, said the measures' effectiveness was still uncertain.

"SpaceX has not yet eased the minds of astronomers concerned about the reflectivity of their Starlink satellites," she told AFP.

"The real test will be the days following launch when the smallsats are close together and in a lower altitude before ascending to their final orbit. Astronomers and stargazers will be able to compare the brightness of this current batch of smallsats compared to previous versions."

Another criticism of more crowded skies is it will result in expensive collisions between satellites, potentially creating thousands of pieces of new space junk.

SpaceX says it has a plan for that, too: its Starlink satellites deploy at an altitude of 290 kilometers (180 miles) and then engage their ion thrusters to reach an orbit of 550 kilometers (340 miles).

At the end of their life-cycles, the satellites will use their propulsion systems to de-orbit over the course of a few months -- or if these fail, they will burn up naturally in the atmosphere in under five years, compared to the thousands of years required at higher altitudes.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink
Samsung-Backed Neon Debuts to Go Beyond Digital Assistants With Virtual Humans Featuring Emotions, Intelligence
CES 2020 Thus Far: Flying Taxis, Toilet Paper Robots, and More

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Internet-Beaming Mini Satellites, Its Third Batch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  7. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  8. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  10. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo at CES 2020: IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Launched, Legion Range of Gaming Notebooks Expanded
  2. The Forgotten Army Trailer: Amazon Prime Video’s Next Indian Series Comes From Kabir Khan
  3. CES 2020: Sony PlayStation 5 Logo Unveiled, 106 Million PlayStation 4 Consoles Sold So Far
  4. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: Price, Features, Offers
  5. Belkin at CES 2020: Slew of Products Announced Under Belkin, Wemo, Linksys Brands
  6. CES 2020: LE Audio Is The Next Generation of Bluetooth Audio, Promises Better Sound and Audio Sharing
  7. Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed
  8. Intel at CES 2020: 'Tiger Lake' 10nm CPU, DG1 Discrete GPU, Project Athena Chromebooks Demonstrated
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Starts on January 10, Leaks Tip Arrival of Domination Mode and New Map
  10. Trump Says Zuckerberg Told Him He's Facebook's 'Number One'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.