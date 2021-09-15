Technology News
SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch

Inspiration4 will take off with four civilian crew members from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 September 2021 15:20 IST
Photo Credit: Inspiration4

Netflix Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space will capture the crew's entire journey

Highlights
  • Inspiration4 will take off at 8:02pm EDT (5:32am IST on September 16)
  • The livestream will be held on Netflix's YouTube channel
  • Inspiration4 will have a three-day mission, will orbit the Earth

SpaceX's Inspiration4 is scheduled for launch on September 15 at 8:02pm EDT (5:32am IST on September 16). Netflix will livestream the lift-off of the all-civilian mission starting 7pm EDT (4:30am IST on September 16). The livestream will be shown via Netflix's YouTube channel. SpaceX will take four people onboard its spacecraft and will orbit the Earth in a three-day mission. Netflix has a special docuseries called Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space dedicated to covering the first all-civilian flight to space.

As mentioned, Netflix is already covering SpaceX's all-civilian orbital flight through a special docuseries that follows the crew as they prepare to launch into space. Now, the streaming platform will livestream the lift-off of the Falcon 9 spacecraft via its YouTube channel. The livestream will be hosted by Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Matter of Fact's Soledad O'Brien along with astronauts and celebrity guests. The spacecraft will take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. Interested viewers can also watch the lift-off live below:

The Inspiration4 spacecraft will carry four civilians. They include Jared Isaacman who is the founder and CEO of a fintech company. He is also an accomplished jet pilot and is also rated to fly commercial and military aircraft. Hayley Arceneaux is a physical assistant and works at St. Jude Children's Research hospital - the one that saved her life when she was 10 years old. Chris Sembroski is the third passenger on board. He is a data engineer and a US Air Force veteran. The last passenger onboard is Dr. Sian Proctor who is a geoscientist and science communication specialist.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also tweeted about the launch livestream on September 15.

Netflix's livestream will also include former NASA astronauts Leland Melvin, Cody Coleman, and Ron Garan. Time's Editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger will be reporting live from the Kennedy Space Center. Celebrity guests would include the cast members of Netflix originals Lost in Space, Shadow and Bone, Another Life, The Baby-Sitters Club, Baking Impossible, Bling Empire, The Chair, The Circle, Family Reunion, Floor is Lava, Love Is Blind, My Unorthodox Life, Never Have I Ever, On My Block, and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

