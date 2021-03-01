Technology News
loading

SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off from Cape Canaveral today.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 1 March 2021 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard at Kennedy Space Center

Highlights
  • The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off on Monday
  • The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit
  • Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband Internet

SpaceX has cancelled the planned launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with 60 Starlink satellites.

"Auto-abort at T-1:24 ahead of tonight's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. EST [03:15 GMT on Tuesday]," SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday.

The company did not specify the reasons behind the delay.

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off from the Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida at 01:37 GMT (7:07am) on Monday.

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband Internet connection across the world.

Earlier in February, SpaceX reportedly completed an equity funding round of $850 million (roughly Rs. 6,190 crore) that sent its valuation to about $74 billion (roughly Rs. 5,39,000 crore).

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 (roughly Rs. 30,600) a share and the latest funding round represents a jump of about 60 percent in the company's valuation from its previous raise, which valued it at $46 billion (roughly Rs. 3,35,000 crores), as per the report.

A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, the SN9, exploded earlier in February during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket.

The Starship SN9 prototype was a test model of the heavy-lift rocket being developed by the company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Falcon 9, SpaceX, Starlink
OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Screenshots Tip Key Specifications and Redesigned Camera UI
Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More

Related Stories

SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  2. Realme X9 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online, 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  3. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  4. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  5. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  9. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  10. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launching in India on March 11
  2. Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More
  3. SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Screenshots Tip Key Specifications and Redesigned Camera UI
  5. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; Pricing, Specifications Tipped
  6. Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards
  7. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online, 90Hz Refresh Rate and 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Tipped
  8. International Space Station Being Prepped for New Solar Panels Coming Later This Year
  9. GameStop and Other ‘Meme Stocks’ Hyped by Social Media Bots, Analysis Shows
  10. Russia Launches Its First Arctic-Monitoring Satellite Arktika-M
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com