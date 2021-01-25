Technology News
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Record 143 Spacecraft in Cosmic Rideshare Program

The Falcon 9 reusable rocket ferried 133 commercial and government spacecraft and 10 Starlink satellites.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2021 10:27 IST
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Record 143 Spacecraft in Cosmic Rideshare Program

SpaceX has launched to orbit more than 800 satellites to offer broadband Internet globally

Highlights
  • The reusable rocket ferried 133 commercial and government spacecraft
  • SpaceX delayed the launch one day because of unfavourable weather
  • SmallSat Rideshare gives access to space for small satellite operators

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

The reusable rocket ferried 133 commercial and government spacecraft and 10 Starlink satellites to space - part of the company's SmallSat Rideshare Program, which provides access to space for small satellite operators seeking a reliable, affordable ride to orbit, according to the company.

SpaceX delayed the launch one day because of unfavourable weather. On January 22 Musk, also chief executive of Tesla wrote on Twitter: "Launching many small satellites for a wide range of customers tomorrow. Excited about offering low-cost access to orbit for small companies!"

SpaceX has previously launched to orbit more than 800 satellites of the several thousand needed to offer broadband Internet globally, a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 72,900 crores) investment it estimates could generate $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,18,700 crores) annually to help fund Musk's interplanetary rocket program, called Starship.

Comments

