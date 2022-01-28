Technology News
loading

SpaceX 2022 Schedule: Elon Musk’s Company Has 52 Launches Lined Up This Year

While SpaceX is majorly focussed on aiding NASA’s programmes, it at times launches satellites for other customers too

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:33 IST
SpaceX 2022 Schedule: Elon Musk’s Company Has 52 Launches Lined Up This Year

SpaceX has assisted NASA in several launches and will continue to do so

Highlights
  • SpaceX will assist NASA in its Artemis Moon-landing mission
  • SpaceX also helps NASA ferry astronauts to and from the ISS
  • SpaceX managed to conduct 31 launches in 2021

Elon Musk's commercial space exploration company SpaceX plans to launch 52 missions in 2022. If the company is successful, it would mark the most launches it has ever conducted in a single year. SpaceX is a major partner for NASA, especially for its human spaceflight programme. It is responsible for ferrying astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The company is also developing a next-generation rocket system, which it has named Starship, to land astronauts on the Moon under NASA's Artemis programme.

While SpaceX is majorly focussed on aiding NASA's programmes, it periodically also launches satellites for other companies, international customers, and even for the US Department of Defense. However, of the 52 launches planned this year, a big chunk will be for SpaceX itself, likely for the Starlink satellite constellation which looks to provide broadband Internet across the world. The Starlink project would require SpaceX to launch thousands of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit and SpaceX is launching them in batches of 50 and 60 satellites on a regular basis.

SpaceX's plan to have 52 launches this year was revealed during a virtual meeting of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, or ASAP, which provides guidance to the agency on how to maintain safety. A report by The Verge quoted panel member and former NASA astronaut Sandy Magnus as saying during the meeting that both NASA and SpaceX will have to be careful not to become victims of their own success in 2022. Magnus added that over the course of the year, SpaceX has planned an ambitious 52 launches.

But spaceflight schedules depend on a number of factors, including weather, and launch plans can always change at the last minute. So, there's no guarantee this impressive target will be achieved. For instance, Musk had said the company was aiming to launch 48 missions in 2021 but it managed to touch only 31.

Having an ambitious target is admirable but there are several downsides to having such a packed schedule. Attention to detail is one of them.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, NASA, Artemis
Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
Salvadorans Show Support for Bitcoin Despite International Monetary Fund Criticism

Related Stories

SpaceX 2022 Schedule: Elon Musk’s Company Has 52 Launches Lined Up This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12: Report
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  9. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Becoming a 'Medium for Radicalisation': German Security Official
  2. Samsung Led Global Smartphone Shipments in 2021, as Market Grows for First Time Since 2017: Counterpoint
  3. Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click
  4. Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation
  5. Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
  6. Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores
  7. Microsoft Rides Software, Cloud Computing Demand to Boost Quarterly Profits by 21 Percent
  8. Tecno Memory Fusion Feature Rolling Out to Select Smartphones, Will Add Virtual RAM
  9. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Up to 16GB of RAM
  10. PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.