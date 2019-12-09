Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station

SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station

It marks the third visit for this recycled Dragon capsule from SpaceX.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 09:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

SpaceX's 19th cargo flight to the space station will support dozens of new and existing investigations

Highlights
  • The station commander used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon
  • It marks the third visit for this recycled Dragon
  • The two spacecraft were soaring 420 kilometers above South Pacific

SpaceX made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station on Sunday, bringing muscle-bound “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italy's Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon three days after its launch from Cape Canaveral. The two spacecraft soared 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the South Pacific at the time of capture.

“Whenever we welcome a new vehicle on board, we take on board also a little bit of the soul of everybody that contributed to the project, so welcome on board," Parmitano told Mission Control.

It marks the third visit for this recycled Dragon. Flight controllers quickly secured the capsule to the orbiting lab, paving the way for the hatch to open and the unloading to begin.

The capsule holds 3 tons (2,720 kilograms) of supplies, including 40 mice for a muscle and bone experiment. Eight of them are genetically engineered with twice the normal muscle mass — and so are considered “mighty mice."' There also are 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural study aimed at controlling pests here on Earth.

The capsule also has a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and the ability to sense astronauts' emotions. Named Cimon, it's an improved version of what flew up last year to be tested as an astronaut's helper.

NASA has tucked some Christmas presents in the shipment for the station's six-person crew, as well.

It's SpaceX's 19th delivery to the orbiting outpost for NASA over the past seven years.

The astronauts have another shipment coming Monday — this one launched by Russia from Kazakhstan on Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, ISS, NASA
Vivo V17 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More
Elon Musk's Defamation Win May Reset Legal Landscape for Social Media in the US
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  2. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site
  5. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  9. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  10. Vodafone Idea Gets Rs. 24 Recharge to Extend Prepaid Validity by 28 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot in a New Era, With New Villains, and Her Old Love
  2. New Mac Pro Orders Open December 10 in the US
  3. Vivo V17 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  4. Elon Musk's Defamation Win May Reset Legal Landscape for Social Media in the US
  5. SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station
  6. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch
  8. Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel, Removes FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leak Yet Again, Showing Their Central Hole-Punch Design
  10. Airtel Lifts FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans, Announces 3 New Bundled Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.