Technology News
loading

SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather

The lift-off time slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts of gusty, onshore winds over Florida.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 November 2020 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather

This will be SpaceX’s first "operational" mission for the Crew Dragon

Highlights
  • The The liftoff time slipped from Saturday to Sunday
  • The crew includes three American and one Japanese astronauts
  • NASA signed off on Crew Dragon’s final design earlier this week

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASA's first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft.

The liftoff time slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts of gusty, onshore winds over Florida - remnants of Tropical Storm Eta - that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said.

SpaceX's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed "Resilience" by its crew, was rescheduled for launch atop the Falcon 9 at 7:27pm Eastern time on Sunday (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The crew for the flight to the International Space Station includes three American astronauts - Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and the mission commander, Mike Hopkins, a US Air Force colonel who is to be sworn into the fledgling US Space Force once aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The fourth crew member is Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to orbit after flying on the US space shuttle in 2005 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2009.

The journey to the space station - lengthened from about eight hours to a little over a day by the new launch time - is considered SpaceX's first "operational" mission for the Crew Dragon.

A so-called test flight of the vehicle to and from the space station with two crewmen aboard the Dragon in August marked the first space flight of NASA astronauts launched from US soil in nine years, following the end of the shuttle program.

NASA officials only just signed off on Crew Dragon's final design earlier this week, capping a nearly 10-year development phase for SpaceX under the space agency's public-private crew program.

The advent of the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon represents a new era of commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - being used to carry Americans into orbit.

"The history being made this time is we're launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Musk, the billionaire Silicon Valley titan who also is chief executive of electric carmarker and battery manufacturer Tesla, usually attends high-profile SpaceX missions in person. But his presence for the launch was thrown into question on Thursday after he said he had taken a series of four coronavirus diagnostic tests, with two coming back positive and two negative.

Asked if Musk would be in the launch control room for liftoff, Bridenstine said agency policy required employees to quarantine and self-isolate after testing positive for the disease, "so we anticipate that that will be taking place."

Whether Musk came into contact with the astronauts was unclear but unlikely since the crew has been in routine quarantine for weeks prior to the flight.

NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing the shuttle program that ended in 2011 and weaning the United States off dependence on Russian rockets to send US astronauts to space.

Boeing's first crewed test mission with its Starliner capsule is planned for late next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, NASA, Elon Musk, SpaceX Crew Dragon, Falcon 9
Qualcomm Gets US Permission to Sell 4G Chips to Huawei in Exception to Ban

Related Stories

SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  7. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  8. Jio Download Speed Dipped by 1.5Mbps in October, Shows TRAI Data
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
  2. Qualcomm Gets US Permission to Sell 4G Chips to Huawei in Exception to Ban
  3. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets 15-Day Extension on US Order to Divest App, Has Until November 27
  4. Disney’s Online Store, ShopDisney, Is ‘Coming Soon’ to India
  5. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  6. Nubia Red Magic Cyberpods TWS Gaming Earbuds With Low-Latency Mode, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  7. Nintendo Switch Sales Crossed 735,000 Units in October, Second-Highest October Sales Across All Consoles
  8. Jio Download Speed Dips in October, Vodafone Continues to Lead on Upload Speed Front: TRAI
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 May Release on HBO Max a Week After Theatres: Report
  10. Google Chat Conversations Can Be Pinned on Gmail Through This New Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com