Technology News
loading

SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station

Saturday's launch by SpaceX represented another milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2020 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Steve Nesius

NASA has awarded contracts worth $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing for private spacecrafts

Highlights
  • A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on Saturday
  • It docked with ISS on Sunday
  • NASA last sent astronauts into space on a brand new vehicle 40 years ago

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. The space station's current crew welcomed them aboard with hugs and handshakes on schedule at 1:25pm EDT (10:55pm IST), after executing a critical spacecraft docking milestone and kicking off the crew's potentially months-long stay in the orbital laboratory.

Applause could be heard from the station's downlink to mission control in Houston, Texas as Behnken, 49, and Hurley 53, became the first American astronauts launched to the station from US soil in nearly a decade.

"I will tell you, the whole world saw this mission, and we are so, so proud for everything you have done for our country and in fact to inspire the world," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on a phone line through mission control.

"It's great to get the United States back in the crewed launch business, and we're just really glad to be on board this magnificent complex," Hurley said.

Saturday's launch by SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, represented another milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent.

It also marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - have carried Americans into orbit.

Behnken said he and Hurley were able to get a few hours' sleep during their 19-hour orbital journey, telling the administrator that "the first night is always a little bit of a challenge, but the Dragon is a slick vehicle and we had good airflow so we had an excellent evening."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 pm EDT on Saturday (12:52 am IST on Sunday) for the journey to the space station. Just before lift-off, Hurley said, "SpaceX, we're go for launch. Let's light this candle," paraphrasing the famous comment uttered on the launch pad in 1961 by Alan Shepard, the first American flown into space.

The Falcon 9 took off from the same launch pad used by NASA's final space shuttle flight, piloted by Hurley, in 2011. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA last sent astronauts into space on a brand new vehicle 40 years ago at the start of the space shuttle program.

Boeing, which is producing its own launch system in competition with SpaceX, is expected to fly its CST-100 Starliner vehicle with astronauts aboard for the first time next year. NASA has awarded nearly $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60, 228 crores) combined to SpaceX and Boeing for development of their rival rockets.

Musk, the South African-born high-tech entrepreneur who made his fortune in Silicon Valley, is also chief executive of electric carmaker and battery manufacturer Tesla.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, Elon Musk
Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings
Google Stands in Support of Racial Equality: Sundar Pichai

Related Stories

SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  5. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Narzo 10A Review
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stands in Support of Racial Equality: Sundar Pichai
  2. SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station
  3. Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings
  4. Add a '0' Before Dialling a Mobile Phone Number, Says TRAI
  5. WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India
  6. NASA Astronauts Behnken, Hurley Head for ISS on Historic SpaceX Flight
  7. Paytm Moves Delhi High Court, Claims Telcos Not Preventing Phishing Activity
  8. SpaceX-NASA Mission to ISS on Schedule Though Weather Remains Uncertain
  9. Mitron App, an Emerging TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Vulnerability That Puts User Accounts at Risk
  10. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com