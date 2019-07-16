Technology News
loading

SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon was slated earlier this year to carry US astronauts to the ISS in a first manned test mission in July, although that date slipped until November.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says

As Elon Musk's SpaceX closes in on the possible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of its astronaut capsules, a company executive said on Monday its plan to launch humans into space this year looked "increasingly difficult."

One of the space company's Crew Dragon capsules exploded on a test stand at a Florida Air Force station moments before firing eight emergency abort thrusters designed to propel an on-board crew to safety in the event of a failure.

Crew Dragon was slated earlier this year to carry US astronauts to the International Space Station in a first manned test mission in July, although that date slipped until November following the explosion and some other hitches in the vehicle's design.

Monday's comments were a fresh sign that the schedule could slip into 2020.

"I'm pretty optimistic at this point in time because we have a good path forward," Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX's vice president of Build & Flight Reliability told reporters on a conference call as the company provided fresh details from the investigation.

"But like I said, still not quite done. My emphasis is really on making sure this is safe ... By the end of this year, I don't think it's impossible, but it's getting increasingly difficult."

SpaceX said its accident investigation was pointing to a leaky valve as the likely cause of the April explosion.

NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6 billion and Boeing $4.2 billion to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since America's Space Shuttle programme went dark in 2011.

Koenigsmann, who sits on an investigative board convened by SpaceX just after the April explosion, said the probe is nearing completion and that the space company will need to make some changes to Crew Dragon's design before it can be trusted to send humans to space.

SpaceX said evidence shows that a leaking check valve allowed nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) to enter high-pressure helium tubes during the April test. "The failure of the titanium component in a high-pressure NTO environment was sufficient to cause ignition of the check valve and led to an explosion," SpaceX said on its website.

Steps were being taken to reduce such risks within the launch escape system, the company said. This includes replacing check valves, which typically allow liquid to flow in only one direction, with so-called burst disks that seal completely until opened by high pressure, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Crew Dragon
Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What’s the Difference Between the Two?
Google Not Biased Against Conservatives, Executive Says
Honor Smartphones
SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  3. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  6. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  8. Realme X Review
  9. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec
  2. Netflix Announces 5 Indian Series, From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Others
  3. Meredith Whittaker, an Organiser of Google Walkout, Is Leaving the Company
  4. Google Not Biased Against Conservatives, Executive Says
  5. SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says
  6. Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus With 15 Percent Faster GPU Unveiled, Will Debut in Asus ROG Phone 2
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Cameo for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio
  9. Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price
  10. Amazon Rivals Ride on Prime Day Marketing in the US as Protests Unfold
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.