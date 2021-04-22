Technology News
loading

SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather

The Crew-2 mission will carry four astronauts in the second routine taxi ride by SpaceX to ISS since the United States resumed crewed space flight.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 April 2021 11:05 IST
SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather

Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard

Highlights
  • The Crew-2 mission will carry four astronauts
  • Mission is notable for being first to rely on previously deployed booster
  • NASA's immediate goal is to be able to reuse booster rockets

A crewed SpaceX mission to the International Space Station has been postponed by a day due to weather concerns downrange of the launch site, NASA said Wednesday.

Liftoff had been scheduled for Thursday but because of unfavourable conditions along the Atlantic coast, it will now be set for 5:49 am (3:19pm IST)) Friday.

"For crewed missions we need to look downrange to make sure weather's good for a potential launch escape, and for recovery of the crew," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk told reporters.

The Crew-2 mission will carry four astronauts in the second routine taxi ride by SpaceX to ISS since the United States resumed crewed space flight, and the first with a European.

It involves US astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Akihiko Hoshide, and the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Thomas Pesquet, who is French.

The mission is also notable for being the first to rely on a previously deployed booster and a capsule that had also been used before - a key cost-saving goal of NASA's partnerships with private industry.

"(It is) really helping us to see the full capability and really realizing the dreams that we had when we started this effort, about 10 years ago with SpaceX," NASA's certification manager for SpaceX Tom Simon told AFP.

NASA's immediate goal is to be able to reuse booster rockets at least five times for human space flights.

Sleepover party
Elon Musk's SpaceX has established itself as NASA's favoured transportation provider under the Commercial Crew Program, as the agency waits on Boeing's troubled Starliner capsule to carry out key tests.

Both companies have multibillion dollar contracts with NASA.

SpaceX's first crewed test flight in May 2020 ended nine years of American reliance on Russian rockets for rides to the ISS following the demise of the Space Shuttle programme.

The four astronauts will overlap for four days with the crew of Crew-1 before that team returns from its six-month mission.

With three Russians on board, the station is set to become unusually crowded, accommodating 11 people.

"It's going to be a sleepover style period of time," NASA's Crew-2 mission manager Ben Stahl told AFP, with one astronaut sleeping in each of the docked SpaceX capsules.

It will also be a labour-intensive time as the astronauts work around the clock to prepare the Crew-2 capsule for long term spaceflight, and prepare Crew-1 for its splashdown off the coast of Florida on April 28.

Science goals
The Crew-2 team has around 100 experiments in the diary during their six-month mission.

These include an acoustic technique using ultrasonic waves to move and manipulate objects or liquids without touching them.

France's Pesquet has said his favorite planned research is a study examining the effects of weightlessness on brain organoids - mini brains created using stem cell technology.

Another important element of the mission is upgrading the station's solar power system by installing new compact panels that roll open like a huge yoga mat.

The mission also comes at a time of increasing uncertainty about the future of the ISS, with Russia announcing it was considering quitting the program and hoping to build its own space station in 2025.

"We haven't had any discussions with Russia or Roscosmos on their plans, and they'll do their work and decide what they want to do and we'll make our decisions on our side with our partners," said Jurczyk.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Crew 2, ISS, NASA
Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle Shows Video Encouraging People to Plant Seeds
Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  6. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  7. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  10. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Disables Accounts Used by Palestinian Intelligence to Spy on Citizens
  2. Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications
  3. SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather
  4. Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle Shows Video Encouraging People to Plant Seeds
  5. Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes
  6. NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air
  7. Facebook, WhatsApp Probe: Delhi High Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on CCI Inquiry Today
  8. iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’
  9. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com