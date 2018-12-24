NDTV Gadgets360.com

SpaceX Blasts Off Powerful GPS Satellite for US Military

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX Blasts Off Powerful GPS Satellite for US Military

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

A SpaceX rocket carrying a US military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Sunday, marking the space transportation company's first national security space mission for the United States.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying a roughly $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,500 crores) GPS satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 8:51am local time (1351 GMT). Four previous scheduled launches in the last week, including one on Saturday, were cancelled due to weather and technical issues.

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk's privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.

SpaceX sued the US Air Force in 2014 over the military's award of a multibillion-dollar, non-compete contract for 36 rocket launches to United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed. It dropped the lawsuit in 2015 after the Air Force agreed to open up competition.

The next year, SpaceX won an $83 million (roughly Rs. 580 crores) Air Force contract to launch the GPS III satellite, which will have a lifespan of 15 years.

The satellite is the first to launch out of 32 in production by Lockheed under contracts worth a combined $12.6 billion for the Air Force GPS III program, according to Lockheed spokesman Chip Eschenfelder.

The launch was originally scheduled for 2014 but has been hobbled by production delays, the Air Force said.

The next GPS III satellite is due to launch in mid-2019, Eschenfelder said, while subsequent satellites undergo testing in the company's Colorado processing facility.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, GPS III, Lockheed Martin
Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
Wonder Woman 1984 Wraps Filming, Gal Gadot Shares New Photos
Pricee
SpaceX Blasts Off Powerful GPS Satellite for US Military
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35 II
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
  4. TVs, Cameras, Consoles, Power Banks Could Get Cheaper After GST Rate Cut
  5. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  6. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  7. Nokia Fans in India at a 'Different Level Than in Any Other Country': HMD CMO
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. Eight Great Apps and Software Services That Launched In 2018
  10. Xiaomi Launches a Web Browser for Android That Offers a Dark Mode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.