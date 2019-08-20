Technology News
loading

Space Telescope Offers Rare Glimpse of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet

The planet lies about 48.6 light years from Earth.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Space Telescope Offers Rare Glimpse of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet

Photo Credit: NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ R. Hurt (IPAC)

This artist's illustration depicts the exoplanet LHS 3844b, which is 1.3 times the mass of Earth

Direct observations from a NASA space telescope have for the first time revealed the atmospheric void of a rocky, Earth-sized world beyond our own solar system orbiting the most common type of star in the galaxy, according to a study released on Monday.

The research, published in the scientific journal Nature, also shows the distant planet's surface is likely to resemble the barren exterior of the Earth's moon or Mercury, possibly covered in dark volcanic rock.

The planet lies about 48.6 light years from Earth and is one of more than 4,000 so-called exoplanets identified over the past two decades circling distant stars in our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

Known to astronomers as LHS 3844b, this exoplanet about 1.3 times the size of Earth is locked in a tight orbit - one revolution every 11 hours - around a small, relatively cool star called a red dwarf, the most prevalent and long-lived type of star in the galaxy.

The planet's lack of atmosphere is probably due to intense radiation from its parent red dwarf, which, though dim by stellar standards, also emits high levels of ultraviolet light, the study says.

The study will likely add to a debate among astronomers about whether the search for life-sustaining conditions beyond our solar system should focus on exoplanets around red dwarfs - accounting for 75 percent of all stars in the Milky Way - or less common, larger, hotter stars more like our own sun.

The principal finding is that it probably possesses little if any atmosphere - a conclusion reached by measuring the temperature difference between the side of the planet perpetually facing its star, and the cooler, dark side facing away from it.

A negligible amount of heat carried between the two sides indicates a lack of winds that would otherwise be present to transfer warmth around the planet.

"The temperature contrast on this planet is about as big as it can possibly be," said researcher Laura Kreidberg of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is lead author of the study.

Similar analysis previously was used to determine that another exoplanet, 55 Cancri e, about twice as big as Earth and believed to be half-covered in molten lava, likely possesses an atmosphere thicker than Earth's. This exoplanet, unlike LHS 3844b, orbits a sun-like star.

The planet in the latest study was detected last year by NASA's newly launched Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, an orbiting telescope that pinpoints distant worlds by spotting periodic, dips in the light observed from their parent stars when an object passes in front of them.

But it was follow-up observations from another orbiting instrument, the Spitzer Space Telescope, which can detect infrared light directly from an exoplanet, that provided new insights about its features.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, LHS 3844b, Exoplanet
Disney+ Streaming Service to Launch in Canada, Netherlands in November
Honor Smartphones
Space Telescope Offers Rare Glimpse of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 Price in India Slashed
  6. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  7. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  8. Apple's iOS 12.4 Snafu Puts iPhone Users at Hacking Risk: Report
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Leaks in Live Photos, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Features a 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ Screen With 89 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Live Updates
  2. Space Telescope Offers Rare Glimpse of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet
  3. Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Inserted Into Lunar Orbit: ISRO
  5. Disney+ Streaming Service to Launch in Canada, Netherlands in November
  6. Fast and Furious 9 Casts Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker
  7. Anker Soundcore Life 2 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  8. Sony to Buy Spider-Man Developer Insomniac Games
  9. Facebook Contractor Hikes Pay for Indian Content Reviewers
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Panel Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.