Technology News
loading

SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone

While the SpaceX crew had access to several professional cameras, Jared Isaacman chose to click some pictures and videos with his iPhone.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 October 2021 11:24 IST
SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rookisaacman

Jared Isaacman shared photos of Earth that he took on his iPhone

Highlights
  • SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew flew to space in Septemeber
  • Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman was the commander
  • Isaacman took the photos on his iPhone

SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew carried out medical research during their space mission, talked to their family back on Earth, and enjoyed the company of a xenomorph, like those seen in Aliens. But they also took time out to capture the breathtaking views of the Earth through the huge glass dome named “cupola” on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The commander of the all-civilian crew, billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, shared some photographs of the Earth he captured using an iPhone.

While the crew had access to several professional cameras, Isaacman chose to click some pictures and videos with his iPhone. “Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture,” he said.

Sharing a video over Brazil on his first day in orbit, Isaacman said he felt privileged “to see our planet” from that perspective. “We need to take far better care of our home planet and also reach for the stars,” he added.

Another video he shared showed an Alien-shaped toy and the incredible view of the blue Earth. “This is a xenomorph and he's friendly, he hasn't attacked us yet,” joked Isaacman.

Elon Musk-founded SpaceX launched the Inspiration4 mission in September to an altitude of 357 miles (574km), which is higher than the International Space Station. This allowed the crew to see the Earth in a way few others have seen. To let its crew enjoy the view, SpaceX had attached the cupola, the biggest glass window to ever go to space, on the Dragon capsule. The crew spend three days in orbit and returned safely, demonstrating the technological advancements made by SpaceX.

While the photographs captured from professional cameras for space missions and the iPhone have no match, Isaacman has shown that the images captured by an iPhone can still have as much impact. The Insipration4 crew wore an Apple Watch to collect data about their ECG activity, movement, sleep, heart rate and rhythm, and blood oxygen level saturation.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Inspiration4, iPhone, SpaceX, Jared Isaacman, Space, International Space Station
Facebook Blames 'Faulty Configuration Change' for Nearly Six-Hour Outage
Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Now Official, Sale Date Set for October 15

Related Stories

SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  2. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  3. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  5. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. TicWatch Pro X Wear OS Smartwatch With Dual Displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched
  2. SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone
  3. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Outage: Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion in Hours as Services Plunge
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Now Official, Sale Date Set for October 15
  5. Edward Snowden Says China’s Crypto Crackdown Made Bitcoin Stronger
  6. Realme UI 3.0 Launching on October 13, Realme GT to Be First Series to Receive Android 12-Based Build
  7. Facebook Blames 'Faulty Configuration Change' for Nearly Six-Hour Outage
  8. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Outage Caused by Problem in Company's Domain Name System
  9. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Faced Longest Recent Outage Globally
  10. Xiaomi Civi Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.55-Inch OLED Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com