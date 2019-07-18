Technology News
loading

Space Exploration Critical for Our Survival, Jeff Bezos Says

Blue Origin's plans for a Moon lander known as "Blue Moon", set to be ready by 2024.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 15:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Space Exploration Critical for Our Survival, Jeff Bezos Says

While Elon Musk-led SpaceX always stays in limelight, world's richest person Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin is fast catching up because for him, "space exploration is critical to our survival".

In an interview with CBS News along with John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline late on Wednesday, Bezos who founded Blue Origin almost 19 years back said he wants his company to be "an instrumental part" of return to the Moon by the US.

"We're going to be, I hope, an instrumental part of it in cooperation with dozens of companies and governments," Bezos was quoted as saying.

"To go back to the Moon and the time frame that the administration wants to do, we absolutely need the support of the government to do that," Bezos said.

In May, Bezos unveiled Blue Origin's vision for space and also plans for a Moon lander known as "Blue Moon", set to be ready by 2024.

"I think it is important for this planet. I think it's important for the dynamism of future generations. It is something I care deeply about," said Bezos.

The Moon lander "Blue Moon" was in development for three years.

"We must return to the Moon - this time to stay," the Blue Origin CEO had said.

Bezos revealed that the larger variant of the lander would not only be able to get people on the Moon but also be able to carry the rover to shoot off small satellites and execute scientific missions.

In the near future, Bezos envisions creating enormous space colonies in close proximity to Earth, as a way of expanding humanity to a trillion people.

He envisions fuelling rockets with lunar ice water and using the Moon as the base to explore space further.

"We can harvest that ice and use it to make hydrogen and oxygen, which are rocket propellants," Bezos said recently.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin
Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US
'The Dish' That Brought Us TV From the Moon Is Still Beaming Signals 50 Years After Moon Walk
Honor Smartphones
Space Exploration Critical for Our Survival, Jeff Bezos Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  4. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  5. Netflix Is Bringing a Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan to India
  6. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  9. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  10. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. 2020 iPhone Models to Include 3D ToF Sensor in Rear Camera Setup: Report
  3. Samsung Monsoon Sale Brings Instant Cashback, Other Offers on Phones, TVs, Audio Products
  4. 'The Dish' That Brought Us TV From the Moon Is Still Beaming Signals 50 Years After Moon Walk
  5. Space Exploration Critical for Our Survival, Jeff Bezos Says
  6. Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US
  7. Twitter Launches 'Hide Replies' Feature, to Give Users More Control Over Conversations
  8. Sony Xperia 1R Could Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 5K Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Surfaces in Leaked Renders, May Launch on August 7
  10. PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Kicks Off Season 4 With Epic Story Trailer, Brings Overhauled Erangel Map, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.