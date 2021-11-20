Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space

Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space

Australia’s Neumann Space is working with three other firms to turn space junk into fuel for an “in-space electric propulsion system.”

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 November 2021 12:46 IST
Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space

Photo Credit: blogs.nasa.gov

Night view of the Earth captured from the ISS

Highlights
  • An Australian, a Japanese, and two American firms are collaborating
  • They intend to convert harmful space debris into fuel
  • Space debris is proving to be a severe problem for future space missions

There is a growing amount of space debris, comprising everything from dead spacecraft and spent rocket parts to the junk created by anti-satellite tests. This junk is whizzing around at incredible speeds, posing a serious threat to communications satellites and the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian ASAT test last week even sent astronauts aboard the ISS to follow emergency protocol briefly to evacuate. To reduce this possibility for the future, there is an international effort underway to find ways to recycle this debris into rocket fuel in space. An Australian, a Japanese, and two American companies are part of that effort.

Australia's Neumann Space is working with three other firms to turn space junk into fuel for an “in-space electric propulsion system” it has already developed. It is working with Japanese startup Astroscale, which has demonstrated how it can use satellites to capture debris in space, and Nanorocks, an American company, which is aiming to use advanced robotics to store and cut debris in orbit. Another US company, Cislunar, is also part of the project. It will help develop a space foundry to melt debris and make metal rods out of it.

These metal rods can then be used as fuel for Neumann's propulsion system, an ion thruster it is developing in Adelaide.

Neumann's CEO Herve Astier said when he was told about the plan to melt metal in space, he thought it was a futuristic plan. “But they got a grant from NASA so we built a prototype and it works,” he told The Guardian.

As the space debris problem worsens, institutions and governments around the world are trying to find solutions. Several researchers and companies worldwide are working on it. But most of them are trying to either bring back the junk to Earth or destroy it. But this approach by a consortium of three companies is trying to make use of the space junk by turning them into “fuel stations” in space for other missions.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Space Junk, Debris, Rocket Fuel, Space Debris
Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says
Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon

Related Stories

Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  2. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  5. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  6. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges
  8. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  9. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  10. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
#Latest Stories
  1. CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software
  2. Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings, Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 810
  3. 'Undersea World' in Space: NASA Shares Spectacular Image of Cosmic Reef From 160,000 Light-Years Away
  4. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch
  5. Rivian, Ford Cancel Plans to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle
  6. Yara Debuts World's First Autonomous Electric Container Ship
  7. NASA Seeks Ideas for a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon: All You Need to Know
  8. Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals
  9. Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
  10. Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com