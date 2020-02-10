Technology News
loading

Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles

Solar Orbiter will swing past Venus in December and again next year, and then past Earth, using the planets' gravity to alter its path.

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ESA

Solar Orbiter was made in Europe, along with nine science instruments

Highlights
  • Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night
  • Solar Orbiter won't venture close enough to penetrate the corona
  • It will manoeuvre into an orbit that will take it over both poles

Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the Sun's elusive poles. The $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 10,700 crores) spacecraft will join NASA's Parker Solar Probe, launched 1.5 years ago, in coming perilously close to the sun in order to unveil its secrets.

While Solar Orbiter won't venture close enough to penetrate the Sun's corona, or crown-like outer atmosphere, like Parker, it will manoeuvre into a unique out-of-plane orbit that will take it over both poles, never photographed before. Together with powerful ground observatories, the Sun-staring space duo will be like an orchestra, according to Gunther Hasinger, the European Space Agency's science director.

"Every instrument plays a different tune, but together they play the symphony of the Sun," Hasinger said.

Solar Orbiter was made in Europe, along with nine science instruments. NASA provided the 10th instrument and arranged the late-night launch from Cape Canaveral.

solar orbiter esa full solar

Photo Credit: ESA/ ATG medialab

 

Nearly 1,000 scientists and engineers from across Europe gathered with their US colleagues under a full moon as United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket blasted off, illuminating the sky for miles around. Crowds also jammed nearby roads and beaches.

The rocket was visible for four full minutes after liftoff, a brilliant star piercing the night sky. Europe's project scientist Daniel Mueller was thrilled, calling it “picture perfect.” His NASA counterpart, scientist Holly Gilbert, exclaimed, “One word: Wow.”

Solar Orbiter — a boxy 4,000-pound (1,800-kilogram) spacecraft with spindly instrument booms and antennas — will swing past Venus in December and again next year, and then past Earth, using the planets' gravity to alter its path. Full science operations will begin in late 2021, with the first close solar encounter in 2022 and more every six months.

At its closest approach, Solar Orbiter will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometres) of the Sun, well within the orbit of Mercury.

Parker Solar Probe, by contrast, has already passed within 11.6 million miles (18.6 million kilometres) of the Sun, an all-time record, and is shooting for a slim gap of 4 million miles (6 million kilometres) by 2025. But it's flying nowhere near the poles. That's where Solar Orbiter will shine.

The Sun's poles are pockmarked with dark, constantly shifting coronal holes. They're hubs for the Sun's magnetic field, flipping polarity every 11 years.

Solar Orbiter's head-on views should finally yield a full 3-D view of the Sun, 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from our home planet.

"With Solar Observatory looking right down at the poles, we'll be able to see these huge coronal hole structures," said Nicola Fox, director of NASA's heliophysics division. “That's where all the fast solar wind comes from ... It really is a completely different view."

To protect the sensitive instruments from the Sun's blistering heat, engineers devised a heat shield with an outer black coating made of burned bone charcoal similar to what was used in prehistoric cave paintings. The 10-foot-by-8-foot (3-meter-by-2.4-meter heat shield is just 15 inches (38 centimetres) thick, and made of titanium foil with gaps in between to shed heat. It can withstand temperatures up to nearly 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (530 degrees Celsius).

Embedded in the heat shield are five peepholes of varying sizes that will stay open just long enough for the science instruments to take measurements in X-ray, ultraviolet, visible and other wavelengths.

The observations will shed light on other stars, providing clues as to the potential habitability of worlds in other solar systems.

Closer to home, the findings will help scientists better predict space weather, which can disrupt communications.

"We need to know how the Sun affects the local environment here on Earth, and also Mars and the moon when we move there," said Ian Walters, project manager for Airbus Defence and Space, which designed and built the spacecraft. "We've been lucky so far the last 150 years," since a colossal solar storm last hit. “We need to predict that. We just can't wait for it to happen.”

The US-European Ulysses spacecraft, launched in 1990, flew over the Sun's poles, but from farther afield and with no cameras on board. It's been silent for more than a decade.

Europe and NASA's Soho spacecraft, launched in 1995, is still sending back valuable solar data.

Altogether, more than a dozen spacecraft have focused on the Sun over the past 30 years. It took until now, however, for technology to allow elaborate spacecraft like Parker and Solar Orbiter to get close without being fried.

Fox considers it "a golden age" for solar physics.

"So much science still yet to do," she said, "and definitely a great time to be a heliophysicist."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ESA, NASA, Solar Orbiter, Sun
Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications

Related Stories

Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  2. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  3. Samsung Teases New Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  6. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  7. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Here Are All the 2020 Oscars Winners
  9. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live, Check Scores
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch 'Soon', Company Executive Says 5G Phones in the Pipeline
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. iQoo 3 Gets an Official Teaser, UFS 3.1 Storage Suggested
  4. Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications
  6. Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles
  7. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  8. Mi 10 Official Render Released, Alleged Price Surfaces Online; Mi 10 Pro With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  10. Coronavirus Set to Throw MWC 2020 Out of Gear
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.