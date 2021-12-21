Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun

Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun

Certain solar winds may provide stunning aurora displays in various parts of the world.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 December 2021 10:27 IST
Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA

Solar flares, if intense, may cause voltage control problems on Earth

Highlights
  • Two solar flare players could have been released from the Sun
  • Many sunspot clusters could be seen from the Earth
  • Solar storms can have a variety range of effects on Earth

A solar storm warning has been issued, with an expert saying that at least two “big-flare players” could be released from the Sun soon. Space weather physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov said that many sunspot clusters could be seen from the Earth. She added that though there were “no large Earth-directed storms yet,” they were on “high alert.” Solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are the four main components of solar activity. Solar storm refers to the consequences that these events have on Earth.

So, do these solar activities impact the Earth? According to NASA, solar flares only have an influence on the Earth when they occur on the side of the Sun that is facing us. Similarly, coronal mass ejections — the huge clouds of plasma and magnetic field ejected from the Sun — will impact the Earth only if the cloud that's ejected from the Sun points towards our planet. When it comes to the high-speed solar wind, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do they impact the Earth. Finally, solar energetic particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will cause any kind of impact.

Skov was quoted as saying by Express that “the pocket of fast solar wind from the small coronal hole is over-performing,” which might provide stunning aurora displays in various places across the planet. Skov also asked people to “enjoy a bit of aurora.”

Solar storms can have a variety range of effects on Earth, depending on their strength. According to the US Space Weather Center, geomagnetic storms are ranked on a scale of G1 Minor to G5 Extreme. While minor storms can cause “weak power grid fluctuations,” have an “impact on satellite operations,” affect migratory animals, extreme storms can lead to blackouts, cause widespread voltage control problems and grid systems to collapse, damage transformers, cause difficulties in spacecraft operations, and tracking satellites, among others.

A NASA blog states that the Sun's magnetic cycle goes into an overdrive every 11 years. The Sun's magnetic poles flip during the peak of this cycle, known as solar maximum. Changes in the Sun's magnetic produce more sunspots, more energy, and induce solar particle outbursts along the way.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun, Earth, Solar Storm, Solar Flare
Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset

Related Stories

Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three 'World-First' Innovations
  3. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  4. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Kevin Feige Says
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Trailer Is a Rush of Memories and Nostalgia
  2. Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun
  3. Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset
  4. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin's Days Are Numbered, Lauds Altcoins for Better Use of Blockchain
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  8. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  10. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com