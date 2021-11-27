Technology News
Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility

This year's last solar eclipse will not be visible from India.

27 November 2021
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jongsun Lee

The only place on Earth where the total solar eclipse will be visible is Antarctica

  • NASA will set up a livestream of the event from Antarctica
  • A partial eclipse will be visible from some regions only
  • Australia and South Africa will be able to see a partial eclipse

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4. People in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to experience a total or partial eclipse of the Sun. A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon occupies a position between the Sun and Earth in a straight line. This allows the Moon to cast a shadow on Earth by fully or partially blocking the Sun's light. People living at the centre of the Moon's shadow see a total eclipse, when the sky turns dark. The only place on Earth where the total solar eclipse will be visible on December 4 is Antarctica.

This year's last solar eclipse will not be visible from India. People only in a few places will be able to view the partial solar eclipse — like Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia. Since the area covered by the eclipse will be large, it will occur before, during, and after sunrise or sunset in separate regions. This means viewers will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset to see the eclipse.

Last solar eclipse of 2021: How to watch livestream

NASA has made some arrangements to broadcast live the celestial event from Union Glacier, Antarctica. It will be streamed on YouTube and NASA Live. The space agency said the stream will start at 12pm IST. The eclipse will begin half an hour later and the totality phase will start at 1:14pm IST. The space agency warned against looking at the Sun directly during the eclipse. Instead, wear special solar viewing or eclipse glasses during the event.

NASA also shared a video on how to easily create a pibhole projector to watch the eclipse:

