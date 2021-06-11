Technology News
loading

Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram

This year's first solar eclipse was seen on June 10.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 June 2021 14:20 IST
Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/ NASA

NASA's Instagram post comprises two extraordinary images of Thursday's partial solar eclipse

Highlights
  • Solar eclipse 2021 was only visible from a few locations in India
  • It was mostly visbile in Canada, Greenland, and Northern Russia
  • Solar eclipse 2021 took place on Thursday

NASA posted a couple breath-taking images of the annular solar eclipse as seen from the United States on its official Instagram handle, calling it a "view of a lifetime" The solar eclipse that occurred on June 10 is the first solar eclipse of this year and was witnessed in its partial form from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in India, northern Europe, and the north-eastern United States. According to the Instagram post by NASA, the annular solar eclipse was visible to only those who were observing it from Canada, Greenland, and Northern Russia.

NASA's post on Instagram comprises two extraordinary images of Thursday's partial solar eclipse. The first one was taken from Washington, DC, with the US Capitol building in the foreground of the image, as the partially eclipsed sun lit up the sky a bright orange. The second image, equally remarkable, features the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse against a purple and pink sky, turning orange along the vertical gradient as the moon partially eclipsed the sun.

In the caption, NASA explained the phenomenon of solar eclipses and why they occur. The caption read: "With our eyes to the skies, we felt our hearts skip a beat and we admired. A view of a lifetime. Shown here, we see a partial solar eclipse as the Sun peeks behind the United States Capitol Building and from the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse, on June 10, 2021. Solar eclipses happen when the Moon dances in front of the Sun, from the viewpoint of our planet. A "ring of fire" or annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is near its farthest point from Earth during an eclipse, so the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky and doesn't block the whole solar disk. The “ring of fire” solar eclipse was only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada."

There's no denying that solar eclipses make for breath-taking visuals that are powerful and awe-inspiring at the same time. These are moments we are reminded of the remarkable nature of the cosmos, and how endlessly fascinating it is, only if one remembers to observe. Solar eclipses used to be associated with ominous occurrences and superstitions because of how intimidating the disappearance of the sun would be, in the middle of the day.

If you cannot get enough of solar eclipses and would like to marvel at more pictures like the ones NASA uploaded, this collection of images of Thursday's solar eclipse from across the world is sure to leave you stunned. See them here.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Solar Eclipse 2021, Solar Eclipse, Instagram
US Tech Expansion Plans Said to Be Clouded by Frequent Run-Ins With India Government
Flying Taxis Could Poach Passengers From Planes, Avolon Says

Related Stories

Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  3. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  4. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  8. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  9. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  10. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram
  2. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WazirX Receives Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate for Cryptocurrency Transactions Worth Rs. 2,790 Crore
  4. Flying Taxis Could Poach Passengers From Planes, Avolon Says
  5. US Tech Expansion Plans Said to Be Clouded by Frequent Run-Ins With India Government
  6. Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Fitness Tracking Features Launched
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online
  9. Intel Said to Debate SiFive Buyout to Bolster Chip Technology Against Arm
  10. UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com