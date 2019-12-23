While we're set to say goodbye to 2019, a celestial treat is waiting for you just ahead of the New Year celebrations. It's happening a day after you celebrate Christmas and is the time when the Moon will eclipses the Sun to form a “ring of fire” in the sky. The last solar eclipse of 2019 -- or what we can simply call the final solar eclipse (called “surya grahan” in Hindi) of the year -- is taking place on Thursday, December 26, and will be visible in places such as India, Australia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Instead of a total solar eclipse, the passing of the Sun's light from the Moon will form an annular solar eclipse.

What is an annular solar eclipse? Generally, when the new Moon intersects the light of the Sun, it brings a total solar eclipse on Earth. But it won't be the case this time as the Moon is presently quite farther than average from Earth and once it will cross the Sun, a “negative shadow” or what technically called the antumbra will become visible in the form of the ring of fire. This is known as an annular eclipse. When is the solar eclipse, timings? According to the details available on Norway-based TimeandDate.com, the annular solar eclipse 2019 will be visible from most of Asia including South India as well as certain parts of North/ East Africa and North/ West Australia. The partial eclipse will appear at the first location at 7:59:53am IST on Thursday, December 26. It will after that reach the full eclipse stage at 9:04:33am IST and then move to the maximum eclipse position at 10:47:46am IST. Moreover, the solar eclipse will last for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds. People in Britain and North America won't be able to see the annular solar eclipse 2019 on the ground. Event Time in India First location to see the partial eclipse begin 26 Dec, 07:59:53 First location to see the full eclipse begin 26 Dec, 09:04:33 Maximum Eclipse 26 Dec, 10:47:46 Last location to see the full eclipse end 26 Dec, 12:30:55 Last location to see the partial eclipse end 26 Dec, 13:35:40 Where to watch December 2019 solar eclipse online? Sri Lankan astronomy channel Tharulowa Digital and space-focussed website Slooh.com will live stream the annular solar eclipse. While Tharulowa Digital will begin the live stream on YouTube at 8am IST, Slooh.com is set to start the live stream from the Middle East, India, and Singapore at 8:30am IST. How to safely watch solar eclipse? If you're planning to witness the solar eclipse in person, make sure that you wear eye protection and aren't looking at the Sun or the sky with naked eyes. When is the next solar or lunar eclipse? Just 15 days after the last solar eclipse of 2019, the world will see the first lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10. The eclipse, however, won't be noticeable due to its penumbral nature that is hard to determine from a usual full Moon session.