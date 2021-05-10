Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study

Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study

The message it gives is contrary to a WHO recommendation that says children under the age of five should not spend more than an hour a day in front of screens.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 May 2021 17:43 IST
Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study

A 2017 study warned about increasing depression among American children who spend time on social media

Highlights
  • The researchers involved more than 430,000 adolescents from the UK
  • Several other studies have raised this issue from time to time
  • Data outcome of their research does not support commonly-used argument

Many recent studies have claimed that technology can do more harm than good for children and the time they spend with gadgets is somehow linked to deteriorating mental health. But a new study says that there is little correlation between the use of technology and mental health problems in adolescents. It also throws into question a World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation from 2019 that says children below the age of five must not spend more than an hour a day in front of screens.

The study conducted by Oxford University says they found “little evidence of increases in the associations between adolescents' technology engagement and mental health”. The researchers involved more than 430,000 adolescents from the UK and the US in the study and used a timeline dating back to 1991. Comparing mental health indicators like depression and emotional problems with watching television, social media use and device use, they, in fact, found small drops in association between TV and social media use and depression.

This contradicts a 2017 study that warned about increasing depression and suicidal tendencies among American children who spend more time on social media. Several other studies have raised this issue from time to time.

It also throws into question a WHO recommendation from 2019 that says children under the age of five must spend less time in front of screens (the less the better) and have more time for active play to grow up healthy.

The Oxford University researchers said that the data outcome of their research does not support the commonly-used argument that social media and devices are harmful to adolescents.

But despite the surprising claims of the study, Professor Andy Przybylski, one of its senior authors, told Forbes that it's too early to draw any definite conclusion on the effects tech use can have on mental health. Przybylski urged the tech sector to release their data for “neutral and independent investigation” for more transparency on the issue.

The scope of the study was limited to only evaluating the time spent using the technology and not how it was used. Its reliance on self-reporting could also make it vulnerable to reaching inaccurate conclusions.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: social media, mental health, Oxford University
Vivo X-Series Phones to Get 3 Years of Android OS Updates in India, Promises Company

Related Stories

Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Expect to See PS5 Back in Stock Soon
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. SpaceX Plans to Send a Satellite Paid With Dogecoin to the Moon
  4. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: Deals on iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones
  5. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  6. OnePlus Launches Clipt App for Sharing Text, Files, Images Across Devices
  7. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  8. Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
#Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump 'Egged on' Capitol Rioters, Says Facebook Oversight Board
  2. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 and Blood Pressure Monitor Launched in India
  3. Time Spent on Tech Devices Not Linked To Mental Health Issues in Adolescents, Claims Oxford Study
  4. Vivo X-Series Phones to Get 3 Years of Android OS Updates in India, Promises Company
  5. PlayStation 5 Will Remain in Short Supply Till Next Year, Warns Sony
  6. Microsoft OneDrive on Android Will Now Cast Media to Chromecast, Other Compatible Devices
  7. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch on May 13
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Launch Date Set for May 18; Purported Hands-on Video and Specifications Surface Online
  9. Sharks Use Earth's Magnetic Field Like GPS to Navigate Oceans
  10. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com